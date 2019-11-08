tech2 News Staff

Former managing director of Disney, Sanjay Gupta has now been appointed as the country manager and vice president of Sales and Operations of Google India.

Gupta will take on the role starting next year and will be based in Mumbai. He will work with the teams based in Gurgaon, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Gupta will be replacing Rajan Anandan, who left the company earlier this year to join Sequoia Capital India.

Gupta has previously worked with Disney India and major of his major achievements there was his role in making Star one of the popular media companies of the country. He was also instrumental in making Hotstar one of the most popular video streaming platforms in the country. Before that, he has worked with Hindustan Unilever where he headed marketing.

He has completed his post-graduation from IIM Kolkata and did his engineering from Delhi College of Engineering.

Gupta said that he is delighted to take on the challenge of leading and shaping Google's chapter in India. He further added that it is an excitng opportunity to "leverage the power of technology to solve some of India’s unique challenges and make Internet an engine of economic growth for people and communities".

Speaking about the appointment of Gupta, Scott Beaumont, President of APAC, Google said, "Our Indian operation is important and strategic for its own sake but also for the innovation which then feeds breakthroughs elsewhere in Google. We are delighted to have Sanjay join us. We are excited to combine his expertise, experience and leadership with our teams and build further on our existing efforts in this highly dynamic, competitive and exciting digital economy, looking to build a more helpful and inclusive Internet for everyone in India.”