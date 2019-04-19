tech2 News Staff

Google Home, which supports a wide variety of music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and YouTube Music, till now did not support the free version of YouTube Music. Now the Mountain View-based giant has announced that starting from 18 April, the company's smart-speaker will start supporting the free version of YT Music.

You can now play the ad-supported version of YouTube Music although there is a slight caveat to it which is that you can't request specific songs from the smart speaker. There will obviously also be ads in between songs. Spotify and Google Music's free versions are also supported by the Google Home lineup.

If you wish to set YouTube Music as your default streaming music service by heading into the “Music” section under the “Settings” menu of the Google Home app. After that, you’ll be able to select YouTube Music as your default music service.

YouTube Music recently crossed three million downloads, within a week of its launch in the country.

In what was a surprise launch from Google, YouTube launched both YouTube Music, as well as, the company's paid subscription service called YouTube Premium in India in March. The launch of the service happened right after streaming giant Spotify launched in India, stiffening competition for existing players which included the likes of Gaana and JioSaavn.

