From this point on, the game tells you what's happening around, and leads you to interact with objects and people with commands like "grab" "use" "inventory". And to move between rooms, you key in directions, like "north" "south" "east" "west" "map".

Essentially, in this game of text adventure, big blue G is the protagonist, that is looking for its friends which are the other letter of the word Google. So you have to look for O, O, G, L, E. And the setup of this game is the Google campus in Mountain View, California.