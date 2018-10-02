Google and its history with Easter Eggs go way back. The company has been playing around with these hidden messages, secret video games, movie, book or crosswords, for over 20 years now. However, a new hidden adventure in Google Search has recently been discovered, and we can’t imagine for how long it’s been around and nobody spotted it before.

TechCrunch recently found that the Google Search has a ‘text adventure’ game hidden inside its element codes, which was discovered by a Redditor.

Before I take you through the process of spotting this Easter Egg, I want you to not have expectations of getting hooked to this game for hours and days. It’s fun to just give it a try. So here you go.

Step 1: Head to Google.com in Chrome.

Step 2: Search “text adventure” without the quotes in the search bar.

Step 3: Push Command+Option+J on a Mac, or Ctrl+Shift+J on Windows, and you will see that the screen splits into two with the element code showing up on the right.

Step 4: You will now see a prompt asking if you “Would like to play a game?” Type yes and push enter, and the game will start!

From this point on, the game tells you what's happening around, and leads you to interact with objects and people with commands like "grab" "use" "inventory". And to move between rooms, you key in directions, like "north" "south" "east" "west" "map". Essentially, in this game of text adventure, big blue G is the protagonist, that is looking for its friends which are the other letter of the word Google. So you have to look for O, O, G, L, E. And the setup of this game is the Google campus in Mountain View, California.