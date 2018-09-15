Saturday, September 15, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 15 September, 2018 12:59 IST

Google finally adds ‘Minis’ selfie stickers to the Gboard app for Android

The feature is part of Gboard for Android v7.5 and higher, and is now available on Google Play.

Last month, Google had announced that Gboard is soon going to rollout a new feature called the Minis. While iOS has been enjoying the feature ever since, the day has finally arrived for Android users as well. The feature is a part of Gboard for Android version 7.5 and higher, which is now available on Google Play Store.

Minis is basically this new feature on Gboard, which transforms your selfie into multiple stickers. As Google had explained, the uses a combination of machine learning, neural networks, and artist illustrations to make stickers out of your selfie.

Minis also gives you the flexibility to customise various aspects of these selfie stickers, like the shape of your face, the eyes, eyebrows, hairstyle, and accessories.

To create your Minis, open any app that uses the Gboard, then go to the stickers section from the keyboard and then find the 'Your minis' tab there. From here, tap the Create button, which will open your front camera, take selfie, and your process to create the sticker starts here.

You will see after you take a selfie, that you get the option for two emoji stickers based on your selfies, which you can customise as per your preference. Once you save those changes, you will then see that there are a list of emoji stickers categorised under two different packs, one called the Sweet mini, and the other named the Bold mini.

In addition to support for Minis, the app also adds support for 28 new languages to the Gboard, which include Assyrian Neo-Aramaic, Gheg Albanian, Betawi, Bukusu, Chiga, Dargwa, Extremaduran, Gondi, Garo, Hiri, Hunsrik, Jambi Malay, Kurukh, Lango, Kedah Malay, Sabah Malay, Masaba, Nyoro, Picard, Pfaelzisch, Balkan Romani, Tahitian, and Soga.

