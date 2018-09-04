Tuesday, September 04, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 04 September, 2018 08:50 IST

Google employs AI to detect and combat child sexual abuse material spread online

The tool based on the deep neural networks will be made available for free to NGOs.

US tech giant Google announced on Monday that it is employing a new artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to combat online spreading of contents involving child sexual abuse.

Google said its cutting-edge AI technology uses deep neural networks for image processing to help discover and detect child sexual abuse material (CSAM) online.

The new tool based on the deep neural networks will be made available for free to non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and other 'industry partners,' including other technology companies, via a new Content Safety API service that could be offered upon request, Xinhua reported.

Representational image.

Representational image.

"Using the internet as a means to spread content that sexually exploits children is one of the worst abuses imaginable," Google Engineering Lead Nikola Todorovic and Product Manager Abhi Chaudhuri wrote in the company's official blog post.

The new AI technology will significantly help service providers, NGOs and other tech firms to improve the efficiency of CSAM detection and reduce human reviewers' exposure to the content, said the two Google engineers.

"Quick identification of new images means that children who are being sexually abused today are much more likely to be identified and protected from further abuse," they noted.

"We've seen firsthand that this system can help a reviewer find and take action on 700 percent more CSAM content over the same time period," they added.

Many tech companies are now more willing to leverage AI to detect various kinds of CSAM contents such as nudity and abusive comments, and Google's announcement represents its fresh commitment to fighting online CSAM contents by sharing "the latest technological advancements."

Google has been cooperating with some of its partners in combating online child sexual abuse, including the Britain-based charity the Internet Watch Foundation, the Technology Coalition and the WePROTECT Global Alliance, as well as other NGO organizations.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro: First Look

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro: First Look
Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here
Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

also see

Google Launchpad

Google shortlists 10 startups for its Launchpad Accelerator programme in India

Aug 31, 2018

AI

Harward-Google to develop an AI model to predict aftershock locations post a quake

Aug 31, 2018

Google for India

Google for India: Google Feed becomes bilingual, Assistant now available in Marathi

Aug 28, 2018

Artificial Intelligence

AI model built to assess if patients with brain damage might regain consciousness

Sep 03, 2018

Nvidia

Nvidia releases a new generation of gaming chips to give more realistic graphics

Aug 21, 2018

Radiology

Scientists design AI programme to spot commonly-missed lung cancer tumours

Aug 27, 2018

science

Listeria

South Africa declares end of listeria outbreak that affected over 1,000 people

Sep 04, 2018

Superbug

Multidrug-resistant superbug found spreading through hospitals across the world

Sep 04, 2018

Satellite

CubeSat satellites to carry titanium plaques with love messages into space

Sep 03, 2018

Pollution

Tackling Delhi's pollution: Make cooling panels from farm waste, says scientist

Sep 03, 2018