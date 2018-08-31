Friday, August 31, 2018 Back to
  • Advertisement
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 31 August, 2018 15:52 IST

Harward-Google to develop an AI model to predict aftershock locations post a quake

Earthquakes typically occur in sequences — an initial "mainshock" is often followed by "aftershocks."

The Harvard University has teamed up with Google to develop a machine learning-based model to predict aftershock locations post a quake. It may help in the deployment of emergency services and assist in evacuation plans, a researcher said.

"We teamed up with machine learning experts at Google to see if we could apply deep learning to explain where aftershocks might occur," Phoebe DeVries, a Post-Doctoral student at the Harvard, wrote in a Google blog post.

Representational image. Reuters.

Representational image. Reuters.

Earthquakes typically occur in sequences  an initial "mainshock" (the event that usually gets the headlines) is often followed by a set of "aftershocks."

Though these aftershocks are usually smaller than the main shock, in some cases, they may significantly hamper recovery efforts.

Even though the timing and size of aftershocks were understood and explained by established empirical laws, forecasting the locations of these events has proven to be more challenging.

Using deep learning algorithms, the team analysed a database of information on more than 118 major earthquakes from around the world, to predict where aftershocks might occur.

From there, they applied a neural net to analyse the relationships between static stress changes caused by the mainshocks and aftershock locations. The algorithm was able to identify useful patterns.

They developed a system, detailed in the journal Nature, that, while still imprecise, was able to forecast aftershocks significantly better than random assignment.

The novel model opens up possibilities for finding potential physical theories that may allow us to better understand natural phenomena, DeVries noted.

"This machine-learning-driven insight provides improved forecasts of aftershock locations and identifies physical quantities that may control earthquake triggering during the most active part of the seismic cycle," the researchers stated in the paper.

tags


Age doesn't matter. You have got to beat everyone else


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

How to Clean Your Phone Safely in Under 15 minutes | Tech2 Science

How to Clean Your Phone Safely in Under 15 minutes | Tech2 Science
How to recall, schedule and send self-destructing emails on Gmail

How to recall, schedule and send self-destructing emails on Gmail
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review - The new definition of excess

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review - The new definition of excess
#DailyDope — Drone delivery

#DailyDope — Drone delivery
Realme 2 First Impressions | A pleasant experience at a great price

Realme 2 First Impressions | A pleasant experience at a great price
POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test

POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test
Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain

Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain
Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas

Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas
Deleted video

Deleted video
POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis

POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis

also see

Artificial Intelligence

OK Computer: Using Artificial Intelligence to forecast aftershocks of earthquakes

Aug 30, 2018

Google for India

Google for India: Google Feed becomes bilingual, Assistant now available in Marathi

Aug 28, 2018

NVIDIA

NVIDIA becomes NITI Aayog's deep learning tech partner to support a think tank

Aug 28, 2018

NewsTracker

Infosys opens technology and innovation hub in North Carolina, hires 4,700 in the US

Aug 23, 2018

Nvidia

Nvidia releases a new generation of gaming chips to give more realistic graphics

Aug 21, 2018

NewsTracker

Flipkart acquires artificial intelligence-led speech recognition startup Liv.ai

Aug 22, 2018

science

Pollution

Ambient air pollution shortens an average Indian's life by over 1.5 years: Study

Aug 31, 2018

Barrier Reef

Australia unveils starfish-killing robot to protect the Great Barrier Reef

Aug 31, 2018

Opportunity Rover

With Martian skies clearing up, Opportunity Rover may spring back to life: NASA

Aug 31, 2018

Infection Outbreak

In the wake of Kerala floods, diarrhea, dengue on the rise in the state: Health ministry

Aug 31, 2018