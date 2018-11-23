Friday, November 23, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google Duplex AI starts rolling out to some Pixel users in 'select cities': Report

The current public version of Duplex can't yet is limited to English and isn't as awesome as demoed.

tech2 News Staff Nov 23, 2018 15:21 PM IST

Google Duplex, the voice-calling AI that mimics a human voice to make appointments and bookings through a phone call seems to have finally arrived, kind-off, as it is only made available for some people.

According to a report in VentureBeat, Google's AI chat agent is slowly spreading its roots. It is now said to have grown from a "set of trusted tester users" to a "small group" of Google Pixel owners.

These users are given access to Duplex via Google Assistant through which they can book a restaurant reservation in "select cities".

The report further states that these "select cities" might be the previously announced places which were supposed to be used for pilot testing. These places were New York, Atlanta, Phoenix and San Francisco.

Representational image. Image: Reuters.

Representational image. Image: Reuters.

If you are in their "trusted tester" group then good for you! But if you aren't, you might get an error that may say, " Sorry, I can’t call to make reservations for you yet, but here’s their phone number: [10 digits].”

Google is said to be starting with a "slow rollout" so that it offers a "good experience" for Pixel users in future.

VentureBeat states that Google Duplex is no longer limited to companies with whom Google had explicitly partnered, but the experience of this appointment-booking AI is also not as amazing as it was demoed at its I/O 2018 developers conference in May.

The Duplex AI currently available can't book appointments and is limited to English.

The Google Assistant can help you get things done over the phone. Image: Google's YouTube channel

The Google Assistant can help you get things done over the phone. Image: Google's YouTube channel

Also, the reservation skills are quite limited. Duplex is only available for restaurants for the time being and it might even take a bit of an effort to book the seats at the time you wish for.

The report even mentioned that there were a few restaurants that didn't even take the reservations even though they had public numbers. The report speculates that this might be because the particular restaurant might have opted out from receiving calls by the Google Duplex.

This could have been done through toggling a setting in their 'Google My Business' account.

It seems that the AI still has time to take over the world.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great
What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

also see

Google Pixel 3 units are overheating to a point where they are shutting down

Nov 10, 2018

Google Pixel 3 Lite

Google Pixel 3 Lite with 3.5mm headphone jack, Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 leaked

Nov 17, 2018

Pixel 3

Some Google Pixel 3 displays have a flickering problem that cannot be rectified

Nov 15, 2018

Pixel

Google might come up with two new mid-range phones codenamed Bonito and Sargo

Nov 09, 2018

Pixel

Night Sight mode for low-light photos now rolling out for Pixel 3, Pixel 2 and Pixel

Nov 15, 2018

Google Camera Port

Xiaomi Mi 8, Poco F1 get Google Camera port with Night Sight: How to download

Nov 13, 2018

science

Climate Change

There are at least 467 known dangers from climate change that we can expect: Study

Nov 23, 2018

Mercury in Water

New way to remove toxic mercury from drinking water can be reused many times

Nov 23, 2018

Geo-engineering

Scientists propose an aerosol sunscreen in the atmosphere to curb global warming

Nov 23, 2018

Paleontology

Herbivore cousin of dinosaurs discovered in remains surprises evolutionary scientists

Nov 23, 2018