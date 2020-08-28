Friday, August 28, 2020Back to
Google Duo will soon allow users to place video calls on Android TVs

In case your TV set does not come with an in-built camera, Duo will work by plugging in a USB camera.


FP TrendingAug 28, 2020 18:00:14 IST

Google is working on bringing its video chat app, Duo to Android TV. Now users will be able to arrange video calls through their smart television screens.

TJ Varghese, Group Product Manager of Google Meet hardware wrote in a company blog on Thursday that Google Duo will be rolling out as beta in the “upcoming weeks” on Android TVs. As per the blog, in case your TV set does not come with an in-built camera, Duo will work by plugging in a USB camera.

Google Duo will soon allow users to place video calls on Android TVs

Image: Google

Calling 2020 the year of video calls, the firm noted that “using the right devices can make a big difference in making video calls more enjoyable and engaging”. This move comes after Google announced Chromecast support for Google Meet.

Be it attending school lessons or conducting important work meetings, Google is working on incorporating every big screen or smart display present in the house to make the video calling experience better.

Google states that whether one wants to step away from the notification on their laptop or phone to be present in a meeting or one is on mute in a larger meeting and wants to concentrate on the task at hand, casting to the television can help one be more productive and focused.

Both Meet and Duo are available on Nest Hub Max, where a simple voice command will activate video chats.

With G Suite head Javier Soltero planning on merging Duo with Meet and ultimately phasing it out, it is interesting to see the new developments coming to Google Duo.

 

