FP Trending

Google’s video calling app Duo is likely to stop working on uncertified Android smartphones in the near future. A tech portal has come across the codes for the same while decompiling the latest update to Google Duo. As per the report by 9to5Google, the version 123 of Google Duo that has been launched on the Google Play Store is coming with a notice that says users with uncertified Android smartphones will no longer be able to open and use the video conferencing app. It also added that the codes of Duo reveal that it is tied to ‘GmsCompliance’.

The notice says: “Duo is going away soon. Because you’re using an unsupported device, Duo will unregister your account on this device soon. Download your Clips and call history to avoid losing them.”

As the report pointed out, a similar notice was sent out recently on the Google Messages app as well.

What is an uncertified Android device?

Any device that is not tested by Google and hence is not permitted to carry the name of Android is uncertified. These phones are also not going to have the Google Play services installed. For common users who buy smartphones from renowned brands like OnePlus, Xiaomi or Samsung, the risk of coming across an uncertified Android device is rare.

However, it is to be noticed that some recent Huawei phones have not been certified by Google in light of the tussle going on between Huawei and the US government.

So if your phone does not have the rights to use the Google Play services, you will cease to be able to make or pick calls from Google Duo.

While Google has mentioned the last date of use (31 March 2021) for Google Messages, no specific date has been mentioned in the case of Duo.