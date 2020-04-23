FP Trending

The Google Doodle on Thursday urged people to stay home and save lives. In the doodle, each letter of the word ‘Google’ describes a particular activity that one can indulge in while they stay at home to stop the spread of coronavirus.

“Stay home. Save lives. As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, help stop the spread by following these steps,” reads the description.

The US-based tech giant first came out with a coronavirus-related doodle on 4 April.

Once you click on the doodle, it redirects to a page which talks about the appropriate precautions people should undertake in this battle against COVID-19.

Here are the five recommendations by Google that can help curb the rise in coronavirus cases.

- STAY home

- KEEP a safe distance

- WASH hands often

- COVER your cough

- SICK? Call the helpline

The doodle lists a set of precautionary steps to stop the pandemic that has claimed over 1,80,000 of lives across the world.

These include cleaning the hands often with soap or an alcohol-based hand rub, maintaining safe distance from anyone who is coughing or sneezing, not touching eyes, nose or mouth and staying home if unwell.

Google ran a series of Doodles to recognise the efforts of those at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus. The ‘Thank you Coronavirus Helpers’ series began on 6 April and went on for close to two weeks.

