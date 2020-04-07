Tuesday, April 07, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google Doodle series to thank coronavirus heroes like food delivery workers, teachers over the next two weeks

The first Google doodle in the series focused on the public health workers and researchers in the scientific community.


FP TrendingApr 07, 2020 12:28:40 IST

In a move to boost the morale of all those in the forefront of the fight against coronavirus, Google will be displaying a series of doodles through the next two weeks.  

Karen DeSalvo, the Chief Health Officer of Google Health, announced it on the company’s website. Karen said public health was what the society does in order to create the conditions in which everyone can be healthy.

Google Doodle series to thank coronavirus heroes like food delivery workers, teachers over the next two weeks

Google Doodle

“Public health workers include leaders at organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and scientists, like epidemiologists, field researchers, and lab scientists and technicians,” she added.

The doodles would feature doctors and nurses who have been fighting the virus on the front lines; teachers and food service workers who are ensuring that all essential goods and services are made available to people.

The first doodle in the series focused on the public health workers and researchers in the scientific community. 

The doodle shows a heart emoji being sent over to all those involved in the response procedure with a globe and a ‘flattening the curve’ graph. The first doodle coincided with the beginning of the National Public Health Week in the US.

Google usually opts for doodle series for week-long sports events like the Olympics and FIFA World Cup.

In Tuesday’s doodle, doctors, nurses and medical workers are being thanked with a red heart.                

Google said the doodles would honour the other human resources who are proving to be extremely important in the response to the pandemic.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google Maps

Coronavirus Outbreak: Google Maps now highlights restaurants that are operating near you during the lockdown

Apr 06, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: Google Maps now highlights restaurants that are operating near you during the lockdown
Netflix, Facebook to cut data traffic in India to ease network congestion

Coronavirus

Netflix, Facebook to cut data traffic in India to ease network congestion

Mar 25, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: Domino's Pizza, ITC Foods join hands to deliver essentials items during lockdown

NewsTracker

Coronavirus Outbreak: Domino's Pizza, ITC Foods join hands to deliver essentials items during lockdown

Apr 02, 2020
Vodafone Idea launches new Rs 47, Rs 67, Rs 78 Value Added Service packs for Mumbai circle

Vodafone

Vodafone Idea launches new Rs 47, Rs 67, Rs 78 Value Added Service packs for Mumbai circle

Apr 03, 2020
Jalandhar locals get view of snow-clad Dhauladhar peaks 213-km away thanks to clear air from lockdown; images go viral

NewsTracker

Jalandhar locals get view of snow-clad Dhauladhar peaks 213-km away thanks to clear air from lockdown; images go viral

Apr 04, 2020
EMI deferment as part of coronavirus relief may not be free; SBI clarifies moratorium to come at extra cost

NewsTracker

EMI deferment as part of coronavirus relief may not be free; SBI clarifies moratorium to come at extra cost

Apr 02, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020