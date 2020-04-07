FP Trending

In a move to boost the morale of all those in the forefront of the fight against coronavirus, Google will be displaying a series of doodles through the next two weeks.

Karen DeSalvo, the Chief Health Officer of Google Health, announced it on the company’s website. Karen said public health was what the society does in order to create the conditions in which everyone can be healthy.

“Public health workers include leaders at organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and scientists, like epidemiologists, field researchers, and lab scientists and technicians,” she added.

The doodles would feature doctors and nurses who have been fighting the virus on the front lines; teachers and food service workers who are ensuring that all essential goods and services are made available to people.

The first doodle in the series focused on the public health workers and researchers in the scientific community.

The doodle shows a heart emoji being sent over to all those involved in the response procedure with a globe and a ‘flattening the curve’ graph. The first doodle coincided with the beginning of the National Public Health Week in the US.

Google usually opts for doodle series for week-long sports events like the Olympics and FIFA World Cup.

In Tuesday’s doodle, doctors, nurses and medical workers are being thanked with a red heart.

Google said the doodles would honour the other human resources who are proving to be extremely important in the response to the pandemic.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.