Google Doodle honours all food service workers during coronavirus pandemic

On 6 April, Google started its doodle series to honour people fighting the COVID-19 pandemic on the front lines.


FP TrendingApr 16, 2020 12:00:26 IST

As the world continues its fight against the novel coronavirus, Google has been honouring healthcare workers and essential service providers through its doodles.

On Thursday, 16 April, the search engine giant thanked all the food service workers who have been serving people during these hard times. “Today, we’d like to say: To all food service workers, thank you,” Google said.

Google Doodle

The animated doodle features a heart emoji skipping across the doodle to a figure cooking food and packing them for deliveries. This is similar to all the recent Google Doodles in which a heart comes from the letter ‘G’ and goes towards the ‘E’ in the word Google.

Today’s Google Doodle is part of the series to recognise and honour many of those fighting the COVID-19 pandemic on the front lines.

To restrict the spread of COVID-19, people have been asked to stay indoors and maintain social distancing. Only people engaged with essential services are allowed to move out to serve the country at present times.

On 6 April, Google started its doodle series to honour the contributions of the healthcare workers, emergency service workers, and sanitation workers.

“Over the next two weeks, our Doodles will honour other essential frontline workers, including healthcare workers, first responders and the many people keeping services like sanitation, food service, public transit, schools, and more up and running,” Google had said in a blog post.

 

