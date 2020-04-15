FP Trending

Government and health authorities across the world have asked people to isolate themselves to stop the spread of Coronavirus. However, there are certain professionals who do not have the option of staying in. Google has been paying tribute to such heroes through their daily doodles.

The 15 April Google Doodle thanks all those associated with packaging, shipping and delivery. With lockdowns in place, people have heavily dependent on the online or telephonic ordering of essential goods.

The doodle features a package being delivered by a worker wearing a facemask. As a token of appreciation, this doodle also carries a big red heart like the one featured in earlier doodles of this series.

This doodle is a part of Google’s over two-week-long ‘Thank You’ initiative aimed at boosting the morale of the frontline workers. The first doodle focused on public health workers and researchers in the scientific community.

According to a blog published on Google’s Company News, it was mentioned that the first day of the Google Doodle series coincided with the beginning of the National Public Health Week in the United States of America (USA).

After researchers, the next Google doodle was dedicated to all the doctors, nurses and other medical workers serving as the frontline soldiers in this war against a virus.

This has been followed by honouring the emergency services workers on 8 April 2020.

On 9 April hearts were sent to the custodial and sanitation workers.

Farm workers and farmers were paid a tribute on the next day.

Grocery workers and public transportation workers were appreciated on 13 April and 14 April respectively.

