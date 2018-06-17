You are here:
Google Doodle commemorates Father's Day with colorful inverted handprints which look like dinosaurs

News-Analysis tech2 News Staff Jun 17, 2018 15:25 PM IST

Google celebrates Father's Day with a Doodle portraying six upside down handprints, of varied colours, which somewhat look like a dinosaur.

Google Doodle for Father's Day.

Google has been commemorating this special day since the year 2000. That doodle was extremely simplistic with the first 'o' of the Google wearing a hat and the 'g' wearing a tie.

Father's Day is celebrated on different days in different places. As India follows the North American, it celebrates Father's Day on the third Saturday which falls on 17 June.

This occasion complements various other celebratory days like Mother's Day, Siblings Day and Grandparents Day.

On such a day usually the children show their affection by gifting things like handmade cards, chocolates, books, flowers, electronic gadgets, clothes and so and so forth surprising their fathers.


