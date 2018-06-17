Google celebrates Father's Day with a Doodle portraying six upside down handprints, of varied colours, which somewhat look like a dinosaur.

Google has been commemorating this special day since the year 2000. That doodle was extremely simplistic with the first 'o' of the Google wearing a hat and the 'g' wearing a tie.

Father's Day is celebrated on different days in different places. As India follows the North American, it celebrates Father's Day on the third Saturday which falls on 17 June.

This occasion complements various other celebratory days like Mother's Day, Siblings Day and Grandparents Day.

On such a day usually the children show their affection by gifting things like handmade cards, chocolates, books, flowers, electronic gadgets, clothes and so and so forth surprising their fathers.