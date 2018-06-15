Dads come in all shapes and sizes, but there’s one thing common in all dads (well, the majority of them, anyway), and that’s their bigger-than-the-world hearts! Happy Father's Day to all the amazing dads out there.

There’s another thing about most dads: Their love for you is like an undercover mission. They keep performing tasks which ensure that you are ultimately loved, you do well, you make no mistakes and you are happy, but it’s all done undercover. As far as dads are concerned, love = top secret, basically!

And it’s this excessive stealth that sometime makes us take their love for granted.

While we need to respect that about fathers in general life, showing some extra care on a day dedicated to our dear fathers is a great way to get started.

Therefore, respecting dads the way they are, here’s a list of gifting ideas for five types of dads that I think define most dads. And since you're obviously slacking off and only just remembered to buy him a gift, here are some gift ideas that are available both online and offline.

Disclaimer: We don’t mean to generalise your Papa Bear. Your dad could be all of the below or none, and so much more. Regardless, you better get him something or you will have 10 years of bad luck... Nah... but just do it.

The Encyclopedia Fathers

Is Book-worm-enitis a hereditary problem in the family? Or is your dad the lone book-wolf in the fam? Either way, if your dad is hooked to reading, then your must introduce your old man to Kindle.

Amazon India has some great deals on Kindles right now, and the prices range from Rs 5,999 to Rs 28,999. So you have a wide variety to pick from.

Stubborn Fathers

This is not a judgement on your father, but in continuation to the Encyclopedia Fathers, if your dad is stubborn and will not put a physical book down, let the man be. But get him a reading light for his book. From Rs 100 to Rs 1,000, you can get a wide range of lights to choose from online.

5 am Yoga Fathers

I use my dad as my personal alarm clock, followed by using him as my personal trainer. He wakes up early in the morning every day, works out himself and then pushes my lazy self to join him too.

If my anecdote is giving you daddy-deja-vu, then you know what you could go for? A fitness band or a smartwatch for your dad.

Depending upon the kind of training your dad does, give him a hard-core fitness band/smartwatch like the Apple Watch Series 3 or Garmin Vivoactive 3. They're good for a dad who does intense cardio, weight-lifting, etc.

In case of a lighter workout, cheaper fitness bands are a good option; they cost less and should come with enough features to support a light workout. Options include the Mi Band 2, Fitbit Charge 2 or Fastrack Reflex.

The Old School Fathers

Now your dad could be old-school in many ways, and that’s nothing to be ashamed about. They have their beliefs and let 'em stick with it. However, you still do need to keep introducing your parents to new things, new technologies. And so, if your dad is still stuck with the razor and brush, you need to introduce them to a fancy electronic grooming kit. Let them also see what all the hype around “trimmers” is about!

Starting at Rs 1,500, you can get grooming kits for up to Rs 10k online. It just depends on the number of attachments your need, and other factors.

Wannabe-techy Fathers

A final personal anecdote from me to you. My father is an enthu cutlet when it comes to technology. He may not understand every bit of it, but he wants to know all about it, he wants to see how the new tech works, and that’s why some of our best outings together are to gadget stores.

If that is relatable to you, your dad deserves only the hottest gadget of the season. This is, of course, the smart speaker. Google and Amazon have a decent range of smart speakers in India. The Google Home and Amazon Echo are priced at Rs 9,999, but you can also opt for the Google Home Mini and Amazon Echo Dot, which sell for Rs 4,499. On the higher end, there is Amazon Echo Plus for Rs 14,999 and Amazon Echo Spot, which costs Rs 12,999.

Bonus Gift: And the best gift of all (which better be on top of a material gift) would be your respect, care and love for your father.

Share with us in comments below the special thing you're doing for your old man this Father's Day

