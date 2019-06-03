Monday, June 03, 2019Back to
Google Cloud service outage which stopped YouTube, Gmail, Snapchat is now resolved

Apart from just Google services, Snapchat, Discord, Nest and more products were also affected.

tech2 News StaffJun 03, 2019 10:23:28 IST

Google products such as YouTube, Gmail, Gsuite and more in the US had suffered a temporary outage but services have now been restored. As per Google, the main reason for the problem happened to be Google’s Cloud service that powers these apps.

Google. Reuters

The most affected were on the east coast of the US but as per a report by The VergeYouTube was down in some parts of Europe as well. Indian users, to the best of our knowledge, did not suffer from this Google shutdown. The issues started cropping up by 12.00 pm PT (12.30 am IST, next day) and Google resolved it in four hours.

Apart from just Google services, Snapchat, Discord, Nest and more products were also affected as they run on Google Cloud on the backend. A Google spokesperson told The Verge that  “high levels of network congestion in the eastern USA” is to be blamed for the issue.

This outage comes in the backdrop of an ongoing feud of the company with US antitrust regulators who have reportedly evinced a new interest in pursuing competition charges against Google.

(Also Read: Here's an explainer on why Google is being hounded by the US antitrust regulators)

Governments around the world are becoming increasingly unnerved by the power amassed by major technology companies — with the dominance of Google in search, Facebook in social networking and Amazon in e-commerce raising the sharpest concerns. In the most dramatic scenario, a case might be made for breaking the companies into smaller pieces.

With inputs from Reuters

