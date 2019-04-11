tech2 News Staff

Google is constantly upgrading and refining its AI capabilities and naturally Google's services are going to be useful at not only the consumer level but also at the enterprise level as well. At Google Cloud Next conference, the company has unveiled a host of products that are aimed at scanning documents, take phone calls, and search for products.

Google Cloud group product manager Levent Besik said in a blog post that “Many enterprises see the value in applying AI and machine learning to their business challenges, but not all have the necessary resources to do it. Businesses need a quick and easy way to bring AI to their organizations, [and] from the beginning, our goal has been to make AI accessible to as many businesses as possible.”

The Mountain View-based giant launched the Document Understanding AI in beta which classifies, extracts and also structures data automatically. The company says that customers who have used this feature have seen up to 96% accuracy.

Apart from that Google revealed that Contact Center AI, which was revealed last year, along with the Virtual Agent, Agent Assist, and Topic Modeler are all now in beta. Contact Centre AI will be building on AI Google’s Dialogflow Enterprise Edition which interacts with customers over the phone, not unlike Google Duplex, and provides them with solutions to common problems.

