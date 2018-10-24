Wednesday, October 24, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 24 October, 2018 18:31 IST

Google Chromecast goes on sale in India at Rs 3,499 as a Flipkart exclusive

The Google Chromecast supports video streaming in 1080p at 60 frames per second.

Google rolls out the all-new Chromecast today in India. One of the very first Chromecasts was launched in 2013 which sold as many as 55 million units globally.

The latest Chromecast has been priced at Rs 3,499 and is available in the Charcoal colour exclusively on Flipkart.

The 2018 Chromecast comes in two colours — Chalk and Charcoal. Image: Google blog

It comes with a one-year Sony LIV one-year Sony LIV Premium subscription along with a six-month Gaana Plus subscription.

The company says that the new design of the Chromecast blends well with the room decor. In terms of design, it still looks like a round puck with the Google 'G' logo in the centre, replacing the Chrome logo which featured on earlier Chromecasts. It's also still round and connects using an HDMI cable. However, there's no Bluetooth support yet.

The dongle now also supports both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi frequency bands.

Chromecast works with Google Home. One can control the TV using just their voice asking it to play anything through compatible services like YouTube or Netflix.

The Chromecast supports video streaming in 1080p at 60 frames per second, but still lacks 4K resolution and gives the option of streaming hands-free.

