Friday, August 28, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google assistant's Snapshot feature update brings birthday reminders, recipe recommendations and more

The feature will show you the upcoming birthdays and even suggest various actions you can take, like calling or dropping a personalised birthday song.


FP TrendingAug 28, 2020 16:51:21 IST

Google had introduced the snapshot feature in Google Assistant in 2018 to help users with managing their daily schedule by tabulating when one has a meeting, what are the transit timings and so on. The feature would present “visual snapshots” of your day and the Assistant would even give reminders accordingly.

Google is bringing personalised updates to the feature. The Snapshot card will now have birthdays and holidays listed as well. The feature will show you the upcoming birthdays at the top and even suggest various actions you can take, like calling the contact or dropping a personalised happy birthday song. It will also send notifications for upcoming events or flights along with due bills.

Google assistants Snapshot feature update brings birthday reminders, recipe recommendations and more

Now Assistant users will be able to summon the Snapshots using voice command.

Google is also bringing the provision of receiving recommendations based on your user data. So Assistant will use data from your Search results and suggest games, restaurants, recipes and other things that might interest you.

Of these tailored recommendations, the tab will show different recipe suggestions. Google says the results will change based on the time of your search. Thus dinner items if you search at night.

Now Assistant users will be able to summon the Snapshots using voice command. Previously the feature was accessible only through pressing the icon in the Assistant window’s bottom left corner. But after the recent update, you can say, “Hey Google, show me my day” and the feature will get activated.

It is to be noted here that the English command will work only if your default language is English. However, the tech giant is working on introducing additional languages in the coming months.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google Assistant

Google Assistant can now record and send audio messages to your contacts

Aug 20, 2020
Google Assistant can now record and send audio messages to your contacts
Google Camera app will no longer store your portrait photos in separate folders

Google Camera app

Google Camera app will no longer store your portrait photos in separate folders

Aug 26, 2020
Google has included Bedtime Mode in its Clock App for nearly all Android devices

Bedtime Mode

Google has included Bedtime Mode in its Clock App for nearly all Android devices

Aug 14, 2020
Google Maps updates 'Saved tab' to make saved locations easier to access

Google Maps

Google Maps updates 'Saved tab' to make saved locations easier to access

Aug 28, 2020
WhatsApp beta update brings ringtone for group calls, sticker animations, other features

Whatsapp Update

WhatsApp beta update brings ringtone for group calls, sticker animations, other features

Aug 26, 2020
Google Meet now let users cast their meetings on the TV screen: How it works

Google Meet

Google Meet now let users cast their meetings on the TV screen: How it works

Aug 20, 2020

science

COVID-19 affects men, women differently: A look at the factors behind gender-specific health impacts

COVID-19 gendered impacts

COVID-19 affects men, women differently: A look at the factors behind gender-specific health impacts

Aug 28, 2020
Physicists can map Sun’s coronal magnetic field for the first time using a Coronagraph

The Sun

Physicists can map Sun’s coronal magnetic field for the first time using a Coronagraph

Aug 26, 2020
Massive shifts on Jupiter's moon Europa among recent events to fracture its icy shell, study claims

Europa

Massive shifts on Jupiter's moon Europa among recent events to fracture its icy shell, study claims

Aug 24, 2020
California fires blaze across million acres of forest amid fears of further spread

Wildfire in California

California fires blaze across million acres of forest amid fears of further spread

Aug 24, 2020