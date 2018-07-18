Wednesday, July 18, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 18 July, 2018 11:00 IST

Google Assistant to give you an overview of your day with 'visual snapshot'

Google Assistant will create a scrollable summary about your day ahead.

Google Assistant has announced a new "visual snapshot" feature, which will give you a visual overview of your day. It will be a summary of the list of tasks that are pending or the things that you do every day. The Assistant will also you give reminders about the same.

According to Google's blog post, the digital assistant will read your activity as and when you use Google or its related products. Accordingly, it will create a scrollable summary about your day ahead.

So let's say you have booked a flight to New Delhi, the task will appear in your Google Assistant and will remind you about it. These pieces of information will be collected from different Google apps you use like Google Calendar and/or Google Maps.

Google Assistant. Google.

Google Assistant. Google.

Similarly, it may send you notifications about upcoming events, due bills, stocks that you follow, or restaurants that you visit often. Information like this will help it in creating what looks like a database of information about your entire day. It will also keep you updated about the travel routes you often take and their current status.

This feature is rolling out on iOS and Android. Android users can click on the blue inbox icon at the top right-hand corner of Google Assistant when you activate it while iOS users will receive personal updates about it.

In the future, Google intends to include other products of its own such as the Google Keep, Any.do, Bring! in the Google Assistant. It will be expanding this service to music or podcast recommendations as well.

