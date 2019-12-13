tech2 News Staff

Previously available on just Google smart speakers, and displays, Google assistant's interpreter mode has now started rolling out for Android and iOS smartphones.

For the uninitiated, announced at the Google I/O 2019, this feature translates any spoken sentence or text to the desired language in real-time! All you need to do is give any of the following commands to your Google assistant and you are good to go.

Say, "Ok Google" followed by any of these voice commands:

Be my Italian interpreter

Help me speak Spanish

Interpret from Polish to Dutch

Chinese interpreter

Turn on interpreter mode

As per the company, the Google assistant can help you translate 44 languages in real-time. Just like Gmail, this mode will also have a smart reply feature. After each translation, the Assistant may present smart replies, giving you suggestions that let you quickly respond without speaking.

iOS users will have to install the Google Assistant app to get this feature. Google has announced that this mode is rolling out for both iOS and Android users starting today.

So next time you are traveling to some foreign land, keep your smartphone handy!

