Google Assistant's real-time translation feature, interpreter mode, rolls out for smartphones

Google Assistant's interpreter mode will also suggest smart replies after the translation is done.


tech2 News StaffDec 13, 2019 14:30:04 IST

Previously available on just Google smart speakers, and displays, Google assistant's interpreter mode has now started rolling out for Android and iOS smartphones.

For the uninitiated, announced at the Google I/O 2019, this feature translates any spoken sentence or text to the desired language in real-time! All you need to do is give any of the following commands to your Google assistant and you are good to go.

Google Assistants real-time translation feature, interpreter mode, rolls out for smartphones

Google Assistant.

Say, "Ok Google" followed by any of these voice commands:

  • Be my Italian interpreter
  • Help me speak Spanish
  • Interpret from Polish to Dutch
  • Chinese interpreter
  • Turn on interpreter mode

As per the company, the Google assistant can help you translate 44 languages in real-time. Just like Gmail, this mode will also have a smart reply feature. After each translation, the Assistant may present smart replies, giving you suggestions that let you quickly respond without speaking.

(Also read: Google Assistant's 'ambient mode' rollout begins; will keep you updated on all your tasks)

iOS users will have to install the Google Assistant app to get this feature. Google has announced that this mode is rolling out for both iOS and Android users starting today.

So next time you are traveling to some foreign land, keep your smartphone handy!

