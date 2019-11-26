tech2 News Staff

Google wants to make it easier for Android users to get Assistant prompts without you having to take a break from whatever it is that you are doing. To that effect, it is starting the rollout of its Ambient Mode.

Google had announced the ambient mode for its voice assistant back in September at IFA 2019. The company announced that this mode was designed in such a way that it would let users see all the notifications, calendar information and reminders easily on the display when the phone or tablet was being charged. It could also help users start a playlist or even control smart home devices.

Now as per a new video, Arvind Chandrababu, product manager for Google Assistant, says that the ambient mode for Android will be available on select devices running on Android 8 or later. It works on tablets and phones when they are plugged into a charger.

"It's fundamentally about moving from an App-based way of doing things to Intent-based way of doing things," said Chandrababu.

He also added that with this mode, you will be able to set alarm, look at your work schedule, turn off lights and even see a slideshow of images, with just one tap. This feature is "deeply integrated" with Android and it is not a standalone app.

The video did not reveal which devices will get this feature but as reported by XDA Developers, it is now available on some Xiaomi and Nokia phones.

The report also reveals that it is available on Android 10 and you can enable it turning on the toggle for ambient mode by following this path: Open Google App > Settings > Assistant > Phone > Ambient mode.

