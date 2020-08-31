FP Trending

Google is introducing a new feature to the Assistant by which users will be able to donate to noble causes and nonprofit organisations directly through the app.

The tech giant is starting the feature by collaborating with The Center for Policing Equity, a research and action body that “promotes police transparency, equity, & accountability via research”. This was announced by Google on 28 August, the “57th anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, which advocated for the civil and economic rights of Black Americans”.

Today is the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, which advocated for the civil and economic rights of Black Americans. Learn more about this historic event and its organizers on @googlearts → https://t.co/oPX38bgBlR pic.twitter.com/XpU6JoyG2B — Google (@Google) August 28, 2020

Still today, people continue to look for ways to stay involved in the pursuit of racial equality. Google Trends reveals the U.S. is searching about racial injustice more than ever before → https://t.co/nm1BAtW2nS pic.twitter.com/nJJ9XM8l4V — Google (@Google) August 28, 2020

It was at this march that Martin Luther King Jr. had delivered his historic “I Have a Dream” speech standing in front of the Lincoln Memorial. Organised by A Philip Randolph and Bayard Rustin, it is considered to be one of the largest political rallies for human rights in United States’ history.

Google tweeted to show how the feature will work and said that the entire contribution amount will go to the organisation. Users of Android phones can directly open up Assistant while iOS users can open the app to say, “Hey Google, donate to racial justice.”

This will generate a direct link to the Centre for Policing Equity.

The feature is currently accessible only via mobile phones.

Google plans to expand the Google Assistant donation feature for other humanitarian organisations in the coming weeks. But Google is yet to announce the names of the selected organisations.

Users can communicate their wish to donate by creating a dedicated card in Google Assistant’s Snapshot feature as well. This comes just days after Google introduced several personalised updates in the Snapshot feature.