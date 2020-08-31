Monday, August 31, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google Assistant will now let you donate to causes, non-profit organisations directly through the app

Google says that the entire contribution amount will go to the organisation. The feature is currently only available on mobile.


FP TrendingAug 31, 2020 16:41:20 IST

Google is introducing a new feature to the Assistant by which users will be able to donate to noble causes and nonprofit organisations directly through the app.

Google Assistant will now let you donate to causes, non-profit organisations directly through the app

Google Assistant on Pixel 3

The tech giant is starting the feature by collaborating with The Center for Policing Equity, a research and action body that “promotes police transparency, equity, & accountability via research”. This was announced by Google on 28 August, the “57th anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, which advocated for the civil and economic rights of Black Americans”.

It was at this march that Martin Luther King Jr. had delivered his historic “I Have a Dream” speech standing in front of the Lincoln Memorial. Organised by A Philip Randolph and Bayard Rustin, it is considered to be one of the largest political rallies for human rights in United States’ history.

Google tweeted to show how the feature will work and said that the entire contribution amount will go to the organisation. Users of Android phones can directly open up Assistant while iOS users can open the app to say, “Hey Google, donate to racial justice.”

This will generate a direct link to the Centre for Policing Equity.

The feature is currently accessible only via mobile phones.

Google plans to expand the Google Assistant donation feature for other humanitarian organisations in the coming weeks. But Google is yet to announce the names of the selected organisations.

Users can communicate their wish to donate by creating a dedicated card in Google Assistant’s Snapshot feature as well. This comes just days after Google introduced several personalised updates in the Snapshot feature.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google

Google assistant's Snapshot feature update brings birthday reminders, recipe recommendations and more

Aug 28, 2020
Google assistant's Snapshot feature update brings birthday reminders, recipe recommendations and more
Google Maps updates 'Saved tab' to make saved locations easier to access

Google Maps

Google Maps updates 'Saved tab' to make saved locations easier to access

Aug 28, 2020
Fortnite can still be downloaded on Samsung phones via the Galaxy Store app

Fortnite

Fortnite can still be downloaded on Samsung phones via the Galaxy Store app

Aug 24, 2020
Google Assistant can now record and send audio messages to your contacts

Google Assistant

Google Assistant can now record and send audio messages to your contacts

Aug 20, 2020
Epic Games sues Apple, Google after Fortnite app was dropped from iOS, Android app stores

Fortnite

Epic Games sues Apple, Google after Fortnite app was dropped from iOS, Android app stores

Aug 17, 2020
Telegram rolls out video calling feature with end-to-end encryption on iOS and Android

Telegram

Telegram rolls out video calling feature with end-to-end encryption on iOS and Android

Aug 17, 2020

science

Space debris detected in broad daylight for the first time using a powerful laser instrument

Space debris

Space debris detected in broad daylight for the first time using a powerful laser instrument

Aug 31, 2020
COVID-19 asymptomatics: Why some people contract and recover from a SARS-CoV-2 infection unscathed

Asymptomatics

COVID-19 asymptomatics: Why some people contract and recover from a SARS-CoV-2 infection unscathed

Aug 31, 2020
COVID-19 affects men, women differently: A look at the factors behind gender-specific health impacts

COVID-19 gendered impacts

COVID-19 affects men, women differently: A look at the factors behind gender-specific health impacts

Aug 28, 2020
Physicists can map Sun’s coronal magnetic field for the first time using a Coronagraph

The Sun

Physicists can map Sun’s coronal magnetic field for the first time using a Coronagraph

Aug 26, 2020