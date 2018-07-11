Few months ago, Google added a bunch of new voices to its assistant. There were six voices in total that were added, and one of them was John Legend’s.

Basically, while Google did add support for the new voices a while ago, it did not have a convenient way of picking or choosing these voices. Until now.

Google is rolling out a new update, which has simplified the interface for changing the voice of your digital assistant. Which means you won’t have to give up mid-way on the dream of your phone talking to you in John Legend’s voice. It’s gonna happen now!

However, we must point out the unfortunate part of this news: currently this update is being rolled out only for users in the US and Google hasn’t really mentioned a timeline yet on when will rest of the users receive the update. Another aspect to the rollout is that the country you live in has to have multi-voice support for the Google Assistant. If yes, then it’s likely you will see an update soon, if not, then your wait could be longer than others.

According to a report by Engadget, the update has turned the interface “very colorful, to put it mildly”. In order to choose a new voice, users will have to “tap on a color associated with a given voice and listen to be sure they're the dulcet tones you want to hear.” Google reportedly told the publication that these colors were picked randomly, and there is no significance in the voice’s association with the color.