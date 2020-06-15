Monday, June 15, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google adds voice match, default speaker feature to all Google Assistant-compatible devices

A user will be able to link up to six people’s voices with voice match feature to a single speaker or Smart Display.


FP TrendingJun 15, 2020 13:02:08 IST

Google has announced that it is now adding its Voice Match and default speaker selection features to all Google Assistant-compatible devices. Google Product manager Praveen Chandran posted on the company blog that the additions are part of the company’s efforts “to support an open ecosystem and bring Google Assistant features to everyone globally.”

According to Chandran’s post, the update this week includes Voice Match support where users can teach Google Assistant to recognize their voice so that they can receive personalized results, including calendar reminders.

Google adds voice match, default speaker feature to all Google Assistant-compatible devices

Google Voice Match. Image: Google

Chandran in the post has stated that a user will be able to link up to six people’s voices with Voice Match to a single speaker or Smart Display, so the entire family can get personalized help from Google.

Google is also expanding its hot word sensitivity setting to make a device more or less sensitive to the activation phrase “Hey Google.”

The post also mentions that setting a default speaker will trigger that speaker for specific tasks, regardless of which Google Assistant-powered device receives the command.

A previous report last month revealed that Google Assistant's Voice Match feature will now enable users to make secure purchases through its voice assistant as part of a limited pilot programme.

A company spokesperson had revealed that the functionality is created to help secure purchases made on smart speakers and displays.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google

Google faces lawsuit for allegedly collecting user information without their consent even when browsing in private mode

Jun 03, 2020
Google faces lawsuit for allegedly collecting user information without their consent even when browsing in private mode
Google Maps rolls out easier access to Plus Code feature for Android users to quickly share location during emergency

Google Maps

Google Maps rolls out easier access to Plus Code feature for Android users to quickly share location during emergency

Jun 01, 2020
Google Pay may become a one-stop portal for shopping in the US, say reports

Google Pay

Google Pay may become a one-stop portal for shopping in the US, say reports

Jun 13, 2020
Google Meet introduces background noise cancellation feature to limit interruptions during calls

Google Meet

Google Meet introduces background noise cancellation feature to limit interruptions during calls

Jun 10, 2020
Google Maps to alert users about COVID-19-related travel restrictions

Google Maps

Google Maps to alert users about COVID-19-related travel restrictions

Jun 09, 2020
Google Pixel phones get features like adaptive battery improvement, Personal Safety app and more

Google

Google Pixel phones get features like adaptive battery improvement, Personal Safety app and more

Jun 02, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020