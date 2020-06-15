FP Trending

Google has announced that it is now adding its Voice Match and default speaker selection features to all Google Assistant-compatible devices. Google Product manager Praveen Chandran posted on the company blog that the additions are part of the company’s efforts “to support an open ecosystem and bring Google Assistant features to everyone globally.”

According to Chandran’s post, the update this week includes Voice Match support where users can teach Google Assistant to recognize their voice so that they can receive personalized results, including calendar reminders.

Chandran in the post has stated that a user will be able to link up to six people’s voices with Voice Match to a single speaker or Smart Display, so the entire family can get personalized help from Google.

Google is also expanding its hot word sensitivity setting to make a device more or less sensitive to the activation phrase “Hey Google.”

The post also mentions that setting a default speaker will trigger that speaker for specific tasks, regardless of which Google Assistant-powered device receives the command.

A previous report last month revealed that Google Assistant's Voice Match feature will now enable users to make secure purchases through its voice assistant as part of a limited pilot programme.

A company spokesperson had revealed that the functionality is created to help secure purchases made on smart speakers and displays.