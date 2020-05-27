FP Trending

Google had last month rolled out a feature that enables Google Assistant to recognise users’ voice better. It has now decided to take the Voice Match feature a step further by using the technology for making payments.

According to a report by Android Police, a spokesperson from Google has confirmed that the functionality is new and has been created to help secure purchases made on smart speakers and displays.

The tech giant adds that at present it is restricted only to in-app digital purchases through Google Play, as well as orders from the restaurants.

The report also mentions that there are a couple of ways to get to the Assistant's Payments and Security settings pane. One can reach it through Google app > More > Settings > Google Assistant > You > Payments.

Once there, users can see the ‘Confirm with Voice Match’ option. Enabling it allows you to set up a screen and additional Google account password confirmation. The feature, however, has not yet been enabled for everyone.

A report in The Verge mentioned that while this may not be the most secure online transaction method, it could be more seamless than using the phone to detect one's fingerprint or face.

It could also be more convenient than Alexa’s existing security method which allows one to use a PIN to protect purchases made using voice commands, the report added.

Google has also released a support document highlighting how to enable or disable the feature. As per the support page, “When you authorize payments with Voice Match, you can make purchases with your Google Assistant, like in-action upgrades through Google Play digital goods.”