tech2 News Staff

Google yesterday announced a few updates in its Google Translate mobile app so that the users can have a better experience using it. This app works even when there is no internet connectivity, making it a perfect app for travellers. As the name itself says, it translates text in the preferred language that too in seconds, all you got to do is point the camera focus to the text.

But what are the updates?

Well, lets come to the important part, Google has now introduced 60 more languages to the app so that they can cater to a larger palette of users. These languages include Arabic, Hindi, Malay, Thai, Vietnamese, Bengali and so on.

Previously, you could only translate text to English but now users will be able to translate any language into any preferred language if it is available in Google Translate. In simple words, you can now translate Bengali into Hindi instead of English or Japanese into French and so on.

Apart from that when you are on a vacation to some different country where several languages are spoken, you could encounter a place where you might want to translate a signboard. Here is when the new update comes in handy. It will allow users to recognise the language before translating it.

Another thing that the company has paid attention to is the accuracy of the translated text. According to the Google blog, with the help of Neural Machine Translation (NMT) technology, the app will be able to give natural translations, reducing errors by 55-85 percent in certain language pairs.



The last update is in the look of the app. Earlier the translated text used to flicker on the screen, making it annoying at times but now as per the company claims, the flickering has been reduced to make the text more readable. Now there are three options on the screen, one—“Instant” that will translate the desired text as soon as you point the camera towards it. Second— "Scan" will capture a picture and tap on the text that you want to be translated. Third—"Import", will let you translate texts from the pictures that are already saved on your camera roll.

