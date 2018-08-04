Saturday, August 04, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 04 August, 2018 09:49 IST

Google acknowledges adding UIDAI helpline number to Android phones in 2014

Google says it added the helpline into the SetUp wizard of Android release given to OEMs in 2014.

On 3 August 2018, a lot of people in India found a UIDAI number showing up on their smartphones without their consent. This left thousands of users confused and flustered. Hours later, UIDAI responded to the incident and denied forcing any smartphone manufacturer or telecom service provider to add a helpline number to their device. However, Google has accepted that in 2014 it inadvertently coded the 112 distress number and the UIDAI number into its setup wizard for Android.

This confession by the Android-maker somewhat puts to rest the confusion about how the helpline number creeped into their smartphones.

Android.

Android.

“Our internal review has revealed that in 2014, the then UIDAI helpline number and the 112 distress helpline number were inadvertently coded into the SetUp wizard of the Android release given to OEMs for use in India and has remained there since. Since the numbers get listed on a user’s contact list these get transferred accordingly to the contacts on any new device,” Google has said in a statement.

Google spokesperson said that it would like to assure users that “this is not a situation of an unauthorised access of their Android devices”. It said that if users wished, they can delete the number manually.

uidai

Google has also promised an “upcoming release of SetUp wizard which will be made available to OEMs over the next few weeks”.

While Google has reassured “no unauthorised access”, the question still remains that why would Android forcefully enter a helpline number for users without permission. It is another thing to put helpline numbers out-of-the-box, and absolutely another if an existing phone gets creeped in out of the blue.

tags


3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App


Top Stories

latest videos

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media
Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope

Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope
RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope
Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope
Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App
Huawei Nova 3 launched in India

Huawei Nova 3 launched in India

also see

UIDAI

UIDAI's helpline number is automatically creeping into people's phone contacts

Aug 03, 2018

UIDAI Number

Aadhaar helpline number slithers into Indian mobiles, UIDAI denies responsibility

Aug 03, 2018

Aadhaar

Nandan Nilekani says Aadhaar need not be made mandatory, ahead of SC verdict

Jul 25, 2018

TRAI

RS Sharma's Aadhaar challenge is a case of 'misplaced enthusiasm'

Jul 30, 2018

Aadhaar dare

TRAI chief RS Sharma cannot be prosecuted for disclosing his Aadhaar card details: Here's a look at reasons why

Aug 01, 2018

NewsTracker

UIDAI warns against sharing Aadhaar details on internet days after TRAI chief throws challenge on social media

Jul 31, 2018

science

Space Travel

Boeing & SpaceX to push their human spaceflights plans to 2019: NASA

Aug 03, 2018

Space

SpaceX Dragon to return this week carrying 2.5 tonnes of ISS science & supplies

Aug 03, 2018

Astronomy

NASA to launch world's lightest satellite this month, made by Chennai students

Aug 03, 2018

Climate & Ecology

Dirt and carbon trapped in warming soil are spurring climate change on: Study

Aug 03, 2018