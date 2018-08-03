Friday, August 03, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 03 August, 2018 15:37 IST

UIDAI's helpline number is automatically creeping into people's phone contacts

UIDAI released new helpline number that is creeping into people's phonebooks without their consent.

Thousands of smartphone users in India have woken up puzzled with a Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) toll-free helpline number saved in their phonebooks by default.

UIDAI, which is yet to issue an official statement on this, has replaced the earlier helpline number — 1800-300-1947 — with the new number — 1947, which got into people's phonebooks without their consent.

"This is no joke as it is on my phone too. I didn't save this number. Check your phone asap, feeling worried," a user tweeted with a screenshot.

A French security expert, Elliot Alderson, asked UIDAI on Twitter: "Many people, with different providers, with and without an #Aadhaar card, with and without the mAadhaar app installed, noticed that your phone number is predefined in their contact list by default without their knowledge. Can you explain why?"

Twitter was abuzz again with the new development after a huge uproar due to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Chairman R.S. Sharma's open Aadhaar challenge to critics and hackers.

Sharma made a tweetstorm by sharing his 12-digit Aadhaar number on July 28.

Ethical hackers exposed at least 14 personal details of the TRAI Chairman, including mobile numbers, home address, date of birth (DoB), PAN number and voter ID, among others.

tags


3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App


Top Stories

latest videos

Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media
Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope

Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope
RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope
Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope
Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App
Huawei Nova 3 launched in India

Huawei Nova 3 launched in India
Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope

Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope

also see

Fuchsia

Google's Project Fuchsia could succeed Android but won't replace it anytime soon

Jul 20, 2018

Aadhaar dare

TRAI chief RS Sharma cannot be prosecuted for disclosing his Aadhaar card details: Here's a look at reasons why

Aug 01, 2018

Aadhaar

Gave Aadhaar dare as an ordinary citizen of India, says Trai Chairman RS Sharma

Jul 30, 2018

Passport Seva app

Passport Seva app is fully secure with advanced security features: Sushma Swaraj

Jul 19, 2018

Aadhaar

Nandan Nilekani says Aadhaar need not be made mandatory, ahead of SC verdict

Jul 25, 2018

Instagram

Watch: Instagram's new Music sticker for stories, but its not in India yet

Jul 20, 2018

science

Astronomy

NASA to launch world's lightest satellite this month, made by Chennai students

Aug 03, 2018

Climate & Ecology

Dirt and carbon trapped in warming soil are spurring climate change on: Study

Aug 03, 2018

Health Tech

Google Glass could help kids with autism better understand faces & emotions

Aug 03, 2018

Bird Talk

This bird species picks up ‘languages’ by eavesdropping on neighbourhood chatter

Aug 03, 2018