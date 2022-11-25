Friday, November 25, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Gold tick for companies, blue for individuals: Musk & Twitter finally crack how to tackle impersonations

Elon Musk has announced Twitter will resume with paid verification next Friday. According to the new plan, Twitter will assign a gold tick for companies, grey for government agencies and blue for individuals, while manually authenticating each applicant.


Mehul Reuben DasNov 25, 2022 16:26:01 IST

Elon Musk recently took to Twitter to announce that Twitter will be relaunching Twitter Blue and their Verified programme next Friday, i.e. December 2. Musk claims that going forward, there will be three kinds of ticks or verification badges – a golden one, a grey one and a blue one.

Gold tick for companies, blue for individuals Musk & Twitter finally crack how to tackle impersonations

Elon Musk has announced Twitter will resume with paid verification next Friday. According to the new plan Twitter will assign a gold tick for companies, grey for government agencies and blue for individuals, and manually authenticate each applicant. Image Credit: AFP

Musk responded to a user on Twitter apologising for the delay in relaunching the service, and stated that the company was “tentatively” launching its verification service on December 2. Twitter will use different coloured check marks to distinguish between three types of accounts, according to the platform’s new owner.


As per Musk’s tweet, the golden badge will be for companies and other organisations, whereas the grey check will be reserved for government agencies. The existing blue tick will be reserved for individuals, whether they are a celebrity or not.

Explaining how the blue tick for individuals will function, Musk went on to say tweet, saying that all verified individuals will have the same blue check, it is difficile to define what exactly “notable” is, due to its subjective scope. Individuals may use secondary logos or labels to show they are associated with a notable organisation.  Musk also announced that Twitter will be pushing out a much more detailed explanation about the new verified badges, sometime in the upcoming week.


Musk also announced that going forward, all verified accounts will be manually authenticated by a team at Twitter, before they are allotted the check and the check appears on their platform.

Musk is adamant about charging a fixed monthly fee from users for certain privileges they enjoy. Apart from the verified badge, users also get a ton of other benefits with their Twitter Blue subscriptions. Going forward, there is a very good possibility that even DMs or Direct Messaging may also become a part of Twitter Blue or a different tier of paid service on the platform, given the sweeping changes and improvements that Musk plans on adding to DMs on the platform.

Musk had to pause the $8-a-month Twitter Blue subscription service, as fake accounts mushroomed and had said Twitter’s sought-after blue check subscription service will be relaunched at a later date

Musk then went on to tell his staff at an all-hands meeting that Twitter will not be relaunching the service until they are certain they can tackle impersonations and fake accounts getting Twitter blue ticks.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Twitter

Elon Musk delays the relaunch of Twitter Blue after fake account frenzy, targets November 29 launch

Nov 16, 2022
Elon Musk delays the relaunch of Twitter Blue after fake account frenzy, targets November 29 launch
Twitter to add a bunch of new features like encrypted DMs, video and voice calling

Twitter

Twitter to add a bunch of new features like encrypted DMs, video and voice calling

Nov 22, 2022
Leaked memos reveal Elon Musk ignored Twitter staff’s warning that scammers would abuse paid verification

Twitter

Leaked memos reveal Elon Musk ignored Twitter staff’s warning that scammers would abuse paid verification

Nov 17, 2022
Elon Musk postpones Twitter’s $8 ‘paid verification’ relaunch indefinitely, wants to curtail impersonation

Twitter

Elon Musk postpones Twitter’s $8 ‘paid verification’ relaunch indefinitely, wants to curtail impersonation

Nov 22, 2022
Elon Musk takes a dig at trolls: ‘Wasn’t Twitter supposed to die by now?’

NewsTracker

Elon Musk takes a dig at trolls: ‘Wasn’t Twitter supposed to die by now?’

Nov 23, 2022
Twitter’s Grey Tick see-saw: Elon Musk revives grey tick &‘Official’ label in 48 hours after ‘killing it’

Twitter

Twitter’s Grey Tick see-saw: Elon Musk revives grey tick &‘Official’ label in 48 hours after ‘killing it’

Nov 14, 2022

science

The last total lunar eclipse for 2022 and the next three years takes place on Tuesday. Here’s how to watch it

Astronomy

The last total lunar eclipse for 2022 and the next three years takes place on Tuesday. Here’s how to watch it

Nov 07, 2022
China plans to send monkeys to the Tiangong space station to study how they reproduce in space

Space Exploration

China plans to send monkeys to the Tiangong space station to study how they reproduce in space

Nov 07, 2022
Last Lunar Eclipse of 2022: Places, timing and everything you need to know

Astronomy

Last Lunar Eclipse of 2022: Places, timing and everything you need to know

Nov 04, 2022
Want to send a parcel to the Moon? A Japanese startup is working to establish a courier service for space

Space Tourism

Want to send a parcel to the Moon? A Japanese startup is working to establish a courier service for space

Nov 02, 2022