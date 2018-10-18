This year at the Google I/O annual developers conference, the company announced a new feature called Smart Compose for Gmail, which will type out emails for you. Though the feature went live on the web version of Gmail soon after the conference, it hadn't reached the Pixels, until now. Smart compose is now available on the Pixel 3.

The feature essentially assists you with composing emails. It suggests complete sentences within the body of the mail, while you are composing one, and that's about it. Google says that it constantly operates in the background and works on the similar principle as word suggestions in a virtual keyboard on iOS or Android.

The suggestions depend on what your first few words are. If you want to go with the suggestion, you can hit 'tab' to select it, and the text will auto-populate. Otherwise, you can ignore and continue to type as usual.

We tried the feature on the Pixel 3 XL, and smart compose was indeed, live. On the smartphones, if you want to go with the suggestion by Gmail, you will have to swipe along the suggestion and, the text will populate. Here again, you can continue to type, if you do not want to go ahead with the suggestion.