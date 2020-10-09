FP Trending

Google has made Gmail Go available for all users, irrespective of the smartphone they use. The Go variant of Gmail is currently free to be downloaded from the Google Play Store. Gmail Go was launched in 2018 as a means of attracting the lower-end smartphones users or those who have limited data plans. The app takes up less space and uses less data while working. Gmail Go was also aimed at supporting devices with Android Go OS, which was launched around the same time.

Gmail Go was launched after Google had already introduced the Go versions of YouTube, Gboard and Google Assistant apps. Other than phones with Android Go as the operating system, the Gmail Go app originally supported Android 8.0 Oreo OS as well. But now it is available to be downloaded by almost all high-end models.

If you compare the listings of the Go version with the regular version of Gmail, you will find that the statistics are nearly the same. There is a banner at the bottom of the Gmail Go app that says ‘Go’, otherwise the icon is identical.

Once the app is installed, users will be able to create multiple accounts, filter their mails into various divisions and archive an email by swiping left just like in the regular version of the app. However, the Go app has not been integrated with Google Meet as of yet. So Gmail Go users would not be able to join in on a meeting from Gmail.

As the integration is a relatively new update, it is expected that Go users will also see Meet in Gmail soon, given Google is marching ahead on its Google Workspace plan that brings Gmail, Meet, Docs, and Drive together.