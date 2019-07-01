tech2 News Staff

Now that the smart TVs are available at a price as low as Rs 15,000, the demand for them has increased significantly. Good news is, to add more fun to your cinematic experience, Amazon India is now giving free Fire TV stick on three Samsung smart TV models.

Samsung LED TV offers

The free Amazon Fire TV stick two Samsung smart LED TVs. The first is with model number UA32N4010AR. It is a 32inch HD Ready LED TV. Priced at Rs 14,999, this smart TV comes with two HDMI ports, one USB port, and a 60Hz display.

With model number UA43N5010ARXXL, this Samsung TV comes with 43 inches Full HD panel and is priced at Rs 29,999. It is equipped with two HDMI and two USB ports. As for audio, it has along with a built-in 20 watts speaker.

The third Samsung smart TV that comes with free Amazon Fire TV stick is priced at Rs 45,999 with model number UA49N5300AR. It has a 49 inch Full HD LED panel, two HDMI and one HDMI port for connectivity. Along with this, it features 40 watts output and Dolby digital plus audio enhancement. This model comes with an option where the users can directly access Amazon Prime, Youtube, Netflix and so on.

To get the fire TV stick for free, all you got to do is add any TV from the above mentioned three options to your cart and then add the Amazon Fire TV stick with it. This way, you will only have to pay for the TV and will get the Amazon Fire TV stick for free.