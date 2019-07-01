Monday, July 01, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Get Amazon Fire TV Stick for free with these three Samsung LED TVs

The pricing of these select Samsung smart TVs with which the buyers can get free Amazon Fire TV stick starts at Rs 14,999.

tech2 News StaffJul 01, 2019 15:18:19 IST

Now that the smart TVs are available at a price as low as Rs 15,000, the demand for them has increased significantly. Good news is, to add more fun to your cinematic experience, Amazon India is now giving free Fire TV stick on three Samsung smart TV models.

(Also Read: Samsung introduces the world's first QLED 8k TV in India starting at Rs 10,99,900)

Samsung LED TV offers

The free Amazon Fire TV stick two Samsung smart LED TVs. The first is with model number UA32N4010AR. It is a 32inch HD Ready LED TV. Priced at Rs 14,999, this smart TV comes with two HDMI ports, one USB port, and a 60Hz display.

Get Amazon Fire TV Stick for free with these three Samsung LED TVs

Amazon Fire Tv Stick 4K

With model number UA43N5010ARXXL, this Samsung TV comes with 43 inches Full HD panel and is priced at Rs 29,999. It is equipped with two HDMI and two USB ports. As for audio, it has along with a built-in 20 watts speaker.

The third Samsung smart TV that comes with free Amazon Fire TV stick is priced at Rs 45,999 with model number UA49N5300AR. It has a 49 inch Full HD LED panel, two HDMI and one HDMI port for connectivity. Along with this, it features 40 watts output and Dolby digital plus audio enhancement. This model comes with an option where the users can directly access Amazon Prime, Youtube, Netflix and so on.

To get the fire TV stick for free, all you got to do is add any TV from the above mentioned three options to your cart and then add the Amazon Fire TV stick with it. This way, you will only have to pay for the TV and will get the Amazon Fire TV stick for free.

tags
Loading...


Climate Change: Are We Nearing Tipping Point? | Firstpost Conversations Episode 6


Top Stories

latest videos

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI


also see

OnePlus TV

OnePlus is working on a smart TV which is rumoured not to have an OLED panel

Jun 24, 2019
OnePlus is working on a smart TV which is rumoured not to have an OLED panel

science

Amateur Astronomy Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Amateur Astronomy Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Jul 01, 2019
First and only solar eclipse of 2019 on 2 July: Here's where & how to watch it

solar eclipse

First and only solar eclipse of 2019 on 2 July: Here's where & how to watch it

Jul 01, 2019
NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

NASA hacked

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

Jun 25, 2019
'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Robot

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Jun 24, 2019