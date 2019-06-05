Wednesday, June 05, 2019Back to
Samsung introduces the world's first QLED 8K TV in India starting at Rs 10,99,900

Samsung QLED 8K TV lineup comes with 33 million pixels and its pricing starts at Rs 10,99,900.

tech2 News StaffJun 05, 2019 10:01:01 IST

Samsung is known for its innovations in the smartphone industry already and now the South Korean tech company has come up with the world's first QLED 8K TV. Targetting luxury homes, Samsung unveiled the product in India recently. Samsung QLED 8K TV is priced at Rs 10,99,900 for the 75-inch model, Rs 16,99,900 for the 82-inch model, and Rs 59,99,900 for the 98-inch model in India. To be available in July, there is one more variant of this TV—65 inches for which the company is yet to announce the price.

These models will come with 33 million pixels resolution which is almost four times the QLED 4K TV resolution. This newly launched television has set a new benchmark in the television technology industry with features like Real 8K Resolution, 8K AI Upscaling, Quantum Processor 8K, and Quantum HDR.

Samsung QLED 8K TV features

Since we do not have much content in 8K, what Samsung has done here is, with its Quantum Processor 8K, it will automatically upscale the content to 8K irrespective of the original resolution of the content. The Quantum Processor 4K will use AI upscaling to deliver improved brightness, picture quality, and sound optimization.

Another highlight of this lineup is its Far Field Voice Capability feature. With the help of Google Assistant and Bixby, users can now give a voice command even from across the room to search for content on the television without necessarily being around the remote. The smart TV will also offer iTunes movies and TV shows and Apple AirPlay 2.

In the aesthetic front, this Samsung smart TV can turn into a virtually appealing backdrop with its thin-bezel design that will blend in with the living room. It can also show time and weather in the background. This way the television when the television is not being used, it will look like a painting hung on the wall. This feature is called Ambient mode.

