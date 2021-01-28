Thursday, January 28, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

From portal to the pod: Virgin Hyperloop releases concept video that showcases the passenger experience

The Virgin Hyperloop fares would be more akin to the cost of driving, rather than flying, according to a recent study in Ohio, USA.


tech2 News StaffJan 28, 2021 15:03:03 IST

Months after its first passenger testing, Virgin Hyperloop has unveiled a new concept video, which takes the viewer step-by-step through a hyperloop journey, from arriving at the portal to boarding the pod. “Showing the passenger experience of Virgin Hyperloop is a glimpse of the future, following the success three months ago when people rode in a hyperloop pod for the first time,” said Sultan Bin Sulayem, Chairman of Virgin Hyperloop and Group Chairman and CEO of DP World.

From portal to the pod: Virgin Hyperloop releases concept video that showcases the passenger experience

Virgin Hyperloop pod

“We have demonstrated the maturity of our technology. We are getting closer to commercialisation of what will be the first new mass-scale transportation mode in a century,” Sulayem added.

The designs and concept seen in the video imitate what the global hyperloop systems would look like, including the operations in India. It shows that each hyper loop vehicle will carry only about 28 passengers.

“Imagine being able to travel between Mumbai and Pune in under 30 minutes, with a seamless and relaxing end-to-end journey,” said Harj Dhaliwal, Virgin Hyperloop’s Managing Director of Middle East and India. “We are committed to bringing this vision to life – in Maharashtra and beyond – and are working closely with our partners, investors, and governments to do just that.”

Interestingly, for the Hyperloop, the company researched heavily on sound.

“We respond to sound quicker than any other sense, so sound actually drives the multi-sensory experiences. The sonic cues of the Virgin Hyperloop identity system serves as a guide for passengers throughout their experience while instilling confidence, safety, and clarity – you ‘feel’ it rather than ‘hear’ it. Just like a great movie score, it tells you the story. We know when we’ve got it right when you don’t notice the sound at all: the interface is humanized in ways that are both fresh and familiar,” said Joel Beckerman, Founder and Lead Composer at Man Made Music. Hyperloop is working with Man Made Music for the score and sonic identity of the transportation.

As for the cost of travel in the Virgin Hyperloop, a recent study in Ohio, USA found that Hyperloop fares would be more akin to the cost of driving, rather than flying.

After its first passenger testing, Virgin Hyperloop is currently waiting for regulation and certification of hyperloop systems around the world – including those in India.

The Virgin Hyperloop will likely run at 496 km per hour

The Virgin Hyperloop will likely run at 496 km per hour

The company is working on the Mumbai-Pune hyperloop project, which would connect the cities in under 25 minutes with zero direct emissions. Beyond Maharashtra, Virgin Hyperloop is also working with Bangalore International Airports Limited (BIAL) to conduct a feasibility study for a proposed hyperloop corridor from BLR Airport.

Virgin Hyperloop aims to achieve safety certification by 2025, with commercial operations beginning in 2030.

The conversation about a hyperloop project in India has been going on since December 2016. Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HTT) had reached out the Indian government five years ago, followed by Virgin Hyperloop One signing agreements with the governments of Maharashtra and Karnataka in 2017 to study the impact of a hyperloop in the region.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Hyperloop

Student team from IIT Madras reaches top 21 in global SpaceX Hyperloop competition

Jul 24, 2019
Student team from IIT Madras reaches top 21 in global SpaceX Hyperloop competition
Virgin Hyperloop One promises India its first operational hyperloop route between Mumbai and Pune

NewsTracker

Virgin Hyperloop One promises India its first operational hyperloop route between Mumbai and Pune

Feb 19, 2018
India will reportedly have the world's first fully functional Hyperloop train

Virgin Hyperloop One

India will reportedly have the world's first fully functional Hyperloop train

Aug 01, 2019
Virgin Atlantic Entrusts IT To TCS Until 2011

Virgin Atlantic Entrusts IT To TCS Until 2011

May 13, 2008
Branson says end war on drugs by legalising it

NewsTracker

Branson says end war on drugs by legalising it

Mar 30, 2012
Air India joins price war on Mumbai-London route

CorporateStrategy

Air India joins price war on Mumbai-London route

Oct 24, 2012

science

First private space crew to pay USD 55 mn each to fly to space station on SpaceX rocket

Private Astronauts

First private space crew to pay USD 55 mn each to fly to space station on SpaceX rocket

Jan 27, 2021
How space became the stage for the next big 'power grab' between US and China

Orbital Warfare

How space became the stage for the next big 'power grab' between US and China

Jan 26, 2021
SpaceX tops ISRO's record, launches 143 satellites in first dedicated rideshare for SmallSats

SpaceX Rideshare

SpaceX tops ISRO's record, launches 143 satellites in first dedicated rideshare for SmallSats

Jan 26, 2021
Citizen scientists help create 'most complete' 3D map of brown dwarfs in Milky Way

Astronomy

Citizen scientists help create 'most complete' 3D map of brown dwarfs in Milky Way

Jan 25, 2021