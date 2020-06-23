Tuesday, June 23, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Foxconn plans further investment in India, sees 'favourable' outlook in the country

Foxconn chairman says India was a bright spot for development even though there was a “certain impact” at present due to the virus.


ReutersJun 23, 2020 13:24:29 IST

Taiwan’s Foxconn is planning further investment in India and may announce details in the next few months as the world’s largest contract manufacturer views the outlook there very favourably, its chairman said on Tuesday.

Foxconn already makes smartphones in India for Apple and Xiaomi, though in March said it suspended production due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Chairman Liu Young-way told Foxconn’s annual general meeting that looking ahead, India was a bright spot for development even though there was a “certain impact” at present due to the virus.

“We are fully pushing ahead with next steps there, and maybe in a few months’ time we can reveal on our website the next steps and report back to everyone. We’ll have further investment there,” Liu said, without detailing plans or reasons for the firm’s view on the business outlook in India.

Foxconn plans further investment in India, sees favourable outlook in the country

Foxconn. Image: Reuters

Foxconn’s January-March profit plunged to its lowest in two decades after the outbreak forced the firm to suspend manufacturing in China and knocked demand from customers including Apple.

But the firm, formally Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, last month said the worst of the outbreak for it was over.

Liu described the first-quarter results as a “special case” that reflected the effect of the virus. He said there were no infections at its China plants so it was able to resume operations earlier than it expected.

Foxconn is seeking to make up virus-related losses at its China plants with “resources” from customers and local governments. Liu did not elaborate apart from saying such activity would take place gradually over several quarters.

He also said, looking forward, a second wave of global coronavirus infection was a risk to its business.

For the second quarter, Foxconn has said it expects revenue to show double-digit percentage growth versus January-March, though it will still likely book a single-digit decline from the same period a year earlier.

Foxconn is best known for assembling Apple’s iPhones, many at its factories in China.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G

Mi 10 5G review: The stage is set for a Xiaomi vs OnePlus face off in the value flagship segment

Jun 17, 2020
Mi 10 5G review: The stage is set for a Xiaomi vs OnePlus face off in the value flagship segment
New patent for foldable Xiaomi smartphone surfaces, looks a lot like Huawei Mate Xs

Foldable phone

New patent for foldable Xiaomi smartphone surfaces, looks a lot like Huawei Mate Xs

Jun 08, 2020
Mi NoteBook launch event highlights: Mi NoteBook 14, Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon edition launched starting Rs 41,999

Mi NoteBook

Mi NoteBook launch event highlights: Mi NoteBook 14, Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon edition launched starting Rs 41,999

Jun 11, 2020
Xiaomi Mi Notebook to launch today at 12 pm in India: Here is how to watch the livestream

Xiaomi Mi Notebook

Xiaomi Mi Notebook to launch today at 12 pm in India: Here is how to watch the livestream

Jun 11, 2020
Apple's App Store and Apple Pay are being investigated by EU antitrust regulators

Apple

Apple's App Store and Apple Pay are being investigated by EU antitrust regulators

Jun 17, 2020
Apple WWDC 2020 Event highlights: iOS 14, MacOS Big Sur, iPadOS 14, WatchOS 7, more announced

WWDC 2020

Apple WWDC 2020 Event highlights: iOS 14, MacOS Big Sur, iPadOS 14, WatchOS 7, more announced

Jun 22, 2020

science

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020
Wildlife trade spreads viruses as animals are herded, shipped off to market: Study

Wildlife trade

Wildlife trade spreads viruses as animals are herded, shipped off to market: Study

Jun 22, 2020
Siberian town of Verkhoyansk sets new temperature record amid heatwave, forest fires

Arctic Warming

Siberian town of Verkhoyansk sets new temperature record amid heatwave, forest fires

Jun 22, 2020