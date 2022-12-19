Monday, December 19, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Foxconn faces hefty fines from Taiwanese government for unauthorised investment in Chinese chip makers

Taiwan has accused China of stealing Taiwanese chip technology. That’s why, they require all Taiwanese businesses to get permission from the Taipei government before investing in Chinese businesses, something that Foxconn failed to do.


Mehul Reuben DasDec 19, 2022 10:24:57 IST

In a bid to dissuade other semiconductor manufacturers from getting involved with China, Taiwanese officials have decided to fine Foxconn a hefty amount for their unauthorised investments in a number of Chinese chip-making companies.

Foxconn to be fined heavily by Taiwan for unauthorised investment in Chinese chip makers

Taiwan has accused China of stealing Taiwanese chip technology. That’s why, they require all Taiwanese businesses to get permission from the Taipei government before investing in Chinese businesses, something that Foxconn failed to do. Image Credit: AFP

Taiwan, along with the US has been keeping an eye on China’s plan to dominate the global semiconductor industry by unfair means and is tightening legislation to prevent what it says is China stealing its chip technology.

Foxconn who are a major supplier for Apple and manufactures various models of the iPhone for the Cupertino-based tech giant, disclosed in July that they were a shareholder of a Chinese chip conglomerate called Tsinghua Unigroup. The Tsinghua Unigroup is facing a number of sanctions from many countries across the world. 

Foxconn, upon learning of the development, informed the Taipei stock exchange its subsidiary in China had agreed to sell its entire equity stake in Tsinghua Unigroup and will be exiting the Chinese chip manufacturing industry soon. Taiwan’s Economy Ministry said in response that its investment committee, which has to approve all foreign investments, will ask Foxconn on Monday for a “complete explanation” about the investment.

Foxconn has been seeking to acquire chip plants globally as a worldwide chip shortage rattles producers of goods from cars to electronics. It is keen to make auto chips in particular as it expands into the electric vehicle market.

Taiwanese companies need to seek approval from the Taiwanese government before making an investment, something that Foxconn failed to do. Taiwanese law states the government can prohibit investment in China “based on the consideration of national security and industry development”. Violators of the law can be fined repeatedly until corrections are made.

Taipei also prohibits companies from building their most advanced chip foundries in China to ensure they do not site their best technology offshore.

Authorities believe it violated a law governing self-ruled Taiwan’s relations with China. This is to hinder China’s claim that Taiwan is a part of sovereign Chinese territory.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Foxconn to ease Covid-19 restrictions in Chinese iPhone factory

Dec 15, 2022
Foxconn to ease Covid-19 restrictions in Chinese iPhone factory
China officially files a trade dispute claim with the WTO against the US for export curbs on semiconductors

Semiconductors

China officially files a trade dispute claim with the WTO against the US for export curbs on semiconductors

Dec 16, 2022
China is preparing a $143 billion package for its semiconductor firms amid curbs and sanctions by the US

Semiconductors

China is preparing a $143 billion package for its semiconductor firms amid curbs and sanctions by the US

Dec 13, 2022
US House passes defense bill with billions in Taiwan aid

NewsTracker

US House passes defense bill with billions in Taiwan aid

Dec 09, 2022
Taiwan premier slams China over fresh import bans

NewsTracker

Taiwan premier slams China over fresh import bans

Dec 11, 2022
High-level US delegation to visit China in effort to repair ties

NewsTracker

High-level US delegation to visit China in effort to repair ties

Dec 11, 2022

science

Elon Musk's Neuralink: Two neurosurgeons weigh in on the feasibility of Musk's brain implant and its potential

Neuralink

Elon Musk's Neuralink: Two neurosurgeons weigh in on the feasibility of Musk's brain implant and its potential

Dec 05, 2022
What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Neuralink

What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Dec 01, 2022
SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

SpaceX

SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

Nov 30, 2022
India’s first private space launchpad, Agnikul, is set to give the aerospace industry a major boost

Indian Space Industry

India’s first private space launchpad, Agnikul, is set to give the aerospace industry a major boost

Nov 30, 2022