Tuesday, December 13, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

China is preparing a $143 billion package for its semiconductor firms amid curbs and sanctions by the US

China has decided to infuse more than 1 trillion yuan or about $143 billion into its semiconductor industry to become self-sufficient in chips, and to counter the US going after China’s technological advances.


Mehul Reuben DasDec 13, 2022 17:21:29 IST

The United States has been planning to topple China as a major player in the world’s semiconductor trade and hence made it easy for TSMC and other Taiwanese chip manufacturing companies to set up factories in the US. Not to be outdone, China has decided to infuse more than 1 trillion yuan or about $143 billion into its semiconductor industry to become self-sufficient in chips, and to counter the US going after China’s technological advances.

China is preparing a $143 billion package for its semiconductor firms amid curbs and sanctions by the US

Beijing plans to roll out what will be one of its biggest incentive packages over a period of five years. This will be in the form of subsidies and tax credits to local manufacturers and companies who set up their production plants in India, and help China bolster its semiconductor production and research activities at home, said the sources.

Chip manufacturing and controlling the global semiconductor trade has become a volatile issue over the last two years, especially because of China and Taiwan’s relationship. China considers Taiwanese-manufactured chips as an essential cornerstone of its technological might.

China’s plan and the first phase of the package could be implemented as soon as the first quarter of next year. The majority of the financial assistance would be used to subsidise the purchases of domestic semiconductor equipment by Chinese firms, mainly semiconductor fabrication plants, or fabs, they said. A large portion of this money will go to setting up China’s own lithography system and cracking using UV light to manufacture semiconductors. This follows the Netherlands’ decision to curb exports to China. 

 The fiscal support plan comes after the U.S. Commerce Department passed in October a sweeping set of regulations, which could bar research labs and commercial data centres’ access to advanced AI chips, among other curbs. The United States has also been lobbying some of its partners, including Japan and the Netherlands, to tighten exports to China of equipment used to make semiconductors

With the incentive package, Beijing aims to step up support for Chinese chip firms to build, expand or modernise domestic facilities for fabrication, assembly, packaging, and research and development. Beijing’s latest plan also includes preferential tax policies for the country’s semiconductor industry.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Semiconductors

TSMC triples Arizona chip plant investment, Apple confirms to only use chips made in the US

Dec 07, 2022
TSMC triples Arizona chip plant investment, Apple confirms to only use chips made in the US
Major blow to China's plan to dominate silicon production as Netherlands curbs chip-related exports to China

SEMICONDUCTORS

Major blow to China's plan to dominate silicon production as Netherlands curbs chip-related exports to China

Dec 08, 2022

science

Elon Musk's Neuralink: Two neurosurgeons weigh in on the feasibility of Musk's brain implant and its potential

Neuralink

Elon Musk's Neuralink: Two neurosurgeons weigh in on the feasibility of Musk's brain implant and its potential

Dec 05, 2022
What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Neuralink

What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Dec 01, 2022
SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

SpaceX

SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

Nov 30, 2022
India’s first private space launchpad, Agnikul, is set to give the aerospace industry a major boost

Indian Space Industry

India’s first private space launchpad, Agnikul, is set to give the aerospace industry a major boost

Nov 30, 2022