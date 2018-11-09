Friday, November 09, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 09 November, 2018 11:03 IST

Fossil Sports Smartwatch with Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset, WearOS launched at $255

The new Fossil smartwatch comes in two size variants, one with 41mm and one with 43mm dial.

The Android smartwatch space hasn't seen much action off late, but watchmaker Fossil has launched its ‘Sports Smartwatch’ range. The highlight of the smartwatch is the new Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset that it runs on, which claims to give the wearables a better battery life. The Sports Smartwatch will also come with the recently upgraded WearOS. Priced at $255, the Sports Smartwatch will first be available in the US.

Further, the Fossil Sports Smartwatch comes with all the smarts like the integrated heart-rate sensor, NFC, GPS, and support for third-party apps and services. Additionally, the app comes pre-installed with Spotify and an emergency services app.

Fossil Sports smartwatch

Fossil Sports smartwatch

Justifying the ‘Sports’ in the moniker, the smartwatch is water-resistant to deal with body sweat and can handle minor water splashes too.

Besides that, the smartwatch is fuelled with 350 mAh battery, which as the company claims, can last you a day.

The Fossil Sports Smartwatch comes in two size variants, one with a 41 mm diameter dial, and the other with a 43 mm diameter dial. There are also six colour options in the watch, namely, grey, pink, red, blue, green and black

For comfortable grip during workouts, the Sports Smartwatch watch also comes with a wide option for silicon straps.

The Android smartwatch has been launched at $255 in the US market and is already available for purchase across Fossil’s retail stores.

We have reached out to Fossil to find out if and when the watch will be launched in the Indian market. Watch this space for more updates on this.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets
Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali
Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope

Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope
Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope
Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope

Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope

also see

Woolly Mammoth Fossil

Woolly mammoth and rhino remains dug up from under England highway during repairs

Oct 25, 2018

Archeology

Five intact bones at Pompeii volcanic site question previous eruption timeline

Oct 25, 2018

science

Agriculture

Why farmers are still burning stubble despite fines, government assistance

Nov 09, 2018

Himalayan Quakes

The next big Himalayan quakes: Doon Valley, Northwestern ranges stand vulnerable

Nov 09, 2018

Earth's Oceans

Earth's water a result of asteroid impacts and leftover gas from Sun's birth: Study

Nov 09, 2018

Bionic Mushrooms

Bionic mushrooms topped with bacteria and graphene power LEDs, small devices: Study

Nov 08, 2018