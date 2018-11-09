The Android smartwatch space hasn't seen much action off late, but watchmaker Fossil has launched its ‘Sports Smartwatch’ range. The highlight of the smartwatch is the new Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset that it runs on, which claims to give the wearables a better battery life. The Sports Smartwatch will also come with the recently upgraded WearOS. Priced at $255, the Sports Smartwatch will first be available in the US.

Further, the Fossil Sports Smartwatch comes with all the smarts like the integrated heart-rate sensor, NFC, GPS, and support for third-party apps and services. Additionally, the app comes pre-installed with Spotify and an emergency services app.

Justifying the ‘Sports’ in the moniker, the smartwatch is water-resistant to deal with body sweat and can handle minor water splashes too.

Besides that, the smartwatch is fuelled with 350 mAh battery, which as the company claims, can last you a day.

The Fossil Sports Smartwatch comes in two size variants, one with a 41 mm diameter dial, and the other with a 43 mm diameter dial. There are also six colour options in the watch, namely, grey, pink, red, blue, green and black

For comfortable grip during workouts, the Sports Smartwatch watch also comes with a wide option for silicon straps.

The Android smartwatch has been launched at $255 in the US market and is already available for purchase across Fossil’s retail stores.

We have reached out to Fossil to find out if and when the watch will be launched in the Indian market. Watch this space for more updates on this.