tech2 News Staff 29 September, 2018 15:44 IST

Google starts rolling out Wear OS 2.1 update with improved navigation features

Google has said that many of the new updated features in Wear OS 2.1 should boost usability.

Building on its earlier launch of the Wear OS back in August end, Google is now rolling out the Wear OS 2.1 for all compatible Android smartwatches and it would seem that this update does include quite a few significant improvements. The most important update is basically with the smartwatch's navigation system wherein you can get into the most important screens on your watch with just a single swipe.

WearOS by Google.Twitter/WearOSbyGoogle

Google has said that many of the new updated features in Wear OS 2.1 should boost usability in Wear OS-based smartwatches by quite a bit. The swiping gestures include swiping down to open features like Google Pay and ‘Find my phone’.

Swiping up will reveal you all the unseen notifications. Swiping left reveals  Google Fit, which now has a screen that mentions ‘Move Minutes’ and ‘Heart Points’ statistics. There are other improvements to the Google Assistant which will now suggest the users to try out features they may not have in the past, such as finding a close-by restaurant.

The Mountain View-based tech giant has said that it will be rolling out new Wear OS 2.1 update to the majority of users over the next month.

 

