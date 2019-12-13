Friday, December 13, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Forum for IT employees planning to take legal actions after talks on layoffs fail

FITE submitted a petition to the labour commissioner soon after Cognizant announced its plan to trim the workforce.


Swathi MoorthyDec 13, 2019 16:22:32 IST

The Chennai-based Forum for IT Employees (FITE) is exploring legal options after the failure of its talks with the Tamil Nadu labour commissioner on the recent layoffs that have rocked the information-technology sector, sources said.

The move comes a few weeks after Cognizant announced a plan to let go of close to 12,000 mid and senior-level staff. There have been reports of senior managers being asked to go to Capgemini and Infosys as well.

Forum for IT employees planning to take legal actions after talks on layoffs fail

“The labour commissioner said it (layoff) is not in their hands and said if we have to pursue the issue further, unions need to take the legal route,” a source said.

“So we will take the legal recourse but after we get a judgment on a similar case.”
The case, being heard by the Madras High Court, challenges the termination of employees in a top IT company a year ago and a decision is expected in three months.

If the order is positive, the union plans to challenge Cognizant layoffs in court. “In case the judgement turns negative, we will call for a strike of all IT employees,” said a member of the union.

FITE, which has around 10,000 members and is among the biggest IT worker unions in the country, submitted a petition to the labour commissioner on 5 November soon after Cognizant announced its plan to trim the work force. The union submitted another petition on 13 November, a day after one of their members, Elavarasan Raja, was sacked.

The Union of IT/ITeS Employees and Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union are among the other IT worker groups active in the country.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Employee 'layoffs': Cognizant seeks 2 weeks from Telangana to reply to IT staff forum's charges

May 12, 2017
Employee 'layoffs': Cognizant seeks 2 weeks from Telangana to reply to IT staff forum's charges
IT union body to speak to Tamil Nadu labour officials over allegedly illegal termination of IT employees in India

IT employees

IT union body to speak to Tamil Nadu labour officials over allegedly illegal termination of IT employees in India

Nov 19, 2019
IT layoffs: Why is PM Narendra Modi, proponent of Digital India, silent? Staff forum asks

IT layoffs: Why is PM Narendra Modi, proponent of Digital India, silent? Staff forum asks

May 24, 2017
IT layoffs: Forum for IT Employees seeks State goverments' support

NewsTracker

IT layoffs: Forum for IT Employees seeks State goverments' support

Jun 16, 2017
Cognizant layoffs: No spike in employee exits, part of annual performance reviews, says co

Cognizant layoffs: No spike in employee exits, part of annual performance reviews, says co

Mar 20, 2017
IT layoffs: All India IT employee body plans united front, to take up issues with Karnataka govt

NewsTracker

IT layoffs: All India IT employee body plans united front, to take up issues with Karnataka govt

May 29, 2017

science

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019
NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Parker Probe Findings

NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Dec 06, 2019
Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019