Tuesday, November 19, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

IT union body to speak to Tamil Nadu labour officials over allegedly illegal termination of IT employees in India

The move comes on the back of recent termination of services of Elavarasan Raja by Cognizant


Swathi MoorthyNov 19, 2019 14:39:05 IST

Worried over a series of layoffs in the information technology sector, Chennai-based Forum for IT Employees (FITE) will on 19 November meet the Tamil Nadu labour and employment department's officials.

The move comes on the back of recent termination of services of Elavarasan Raja by Cognizant and non-inclusion of employee unions in a recent meeting between IT companies and the government.

"We are meeting the principal secretary Md Nasimuddin today (19 November)," Raja, who is also the general secretary of FITE-Pune, said.

Trade unions, including New Democratic Labour Front (NDLF) and Union of IT and ITES Employees (UNITE), have termed Raja’s sacking as illegal. The fact that they were kept out of the meeting to discuss layoffs has not gone down well them.

IT union body to speak to Tamil Nadu labour officials over allegedly illegal termination of IT employees in India

Cognizant. Image: Reuters.

"The meeting happened based on the petition we submitted on 5 November. So why were we not included even as observers?" he said.

FITE submitted a petition to the Tamil Nadu labour commission on 5 November soon after Cognizant announced its plan to let go off 12,000 mid and senior-level employees.

The union submitted another petition to the labour commission on 13 November, a day after Raja’s “unjustified” termination.

The unions claim Raja was sacked for being part of the union.

Raja said he was asked to go as he was helping IT employees get justice for “unfair termination”. Raja claimed he was asked to go for non-performance and client feedback even after he got a project.

Raja said he was on the bench for five months and got two project allocation mails during the period but none got through. The sudden cancellation of allocation was done to sack him, he alleged.

“Cognizant recently terminated this employee of approximately five months of tenure with the company for performance reasons and based on client feedback. Our decision is consistent with the terms of our contracts with all of our employees,” the company said in a statement.

FITE has taken to the Madras High Court multiple “unlawful termination” of services cases.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

After Cognizant, now Infosys is laying off over 10,000 middle, senior level executives

Nov 05, 2019
After Cognizant, now Infosys is laying off over 10,000 middle, senior level executives
Daily Bulletin: Narendra Modi to inaugurate Kartarpur corridor on Indian side today; SC to hear plea against Delhi govt's odd-even scheme; day's top stories

NewsTracker

Daily Bulletin: Narendra Modi to inaugurate Kartarpur corridor on Indian side today; SC to hear plea against Delhi govt's odd-even scheme; day's top stories

Nov 08, 2019

science

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019