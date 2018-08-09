Thursday, August 09, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 09 August, 2018 23:24 IST

Fortnite is finally out for Android but only for Samsung devices for now

The wait for non-Samsung users is not as long as was earlier rumoured.

We've heard it over the past few weeks a lot, Fortnite is coming to Android and its Android Beta will be available exclusively on Samsung devices for the time being.

Fortnite is finally available for Android. Image: Epic Games

However, as rumoured earlier, Fortnite is not coming exclusively to the Galaxy Note 9 and will be available across a number of Samsung devices, these include the Galaxy S9 and S9+, the Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8 and S8+, Galaxy S7 and the S7 Edge and even last year's Tab S3.

Users of any of the mentioned Samsung devices can download the game using Samsung's Game Launcher app or head over here and download Epic Games' Fortnite installer.

But the more important question left to be answered by Samsung and Epic Games here is for exactly how long will the game be exclusive to Samsung devices. According to a report by The Verge, Samsung says that this exclusivity will last only for "the next few days," which fortunately is way lesser than the month we've heard of earlier.

Epic Games CEO, Tim Sweeny at the Unpacked event also announced an exclusive Galaxy skin for Galaxy Note 9 and Tab S4 buyers. Those pre-ordering the two devices also get the choice of choosing between 15,000 bonus V-Bucks (Fortnite in-game money) or a pair of AKG noise-cancelling headphones.

Tim Sweeny at the Samsung Unpacked event. Image: YouTube/ Samsung

The Fortnite website also confirms a list of Android smartphones that will receive the game once Samsung's exclusive deal runs out. This includes Google's Pixel lineup and smartphones from Asus, Huawei, Xiaomi, Nokia, OnePlus, ZTE and other manufacturers as well.

The current sign-up process requires you to create a Fortnite profile and then head over to your email for a notification from Epic to sign on for the Beta program. Once this step is completed, you can download the Fortnite installer apk on the phone.

