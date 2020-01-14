Tuesday, January 14, 2020Back to
Flipkart Republic Day sale to begin on 19 January: Sale offers, discounts and more

During the sale, you can get up to 10 percent instant discount on ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank cards.


tech2 News StaffJan 14, 2020 17:54:37 IST

Flipkart has officially announced its Republic Day sale that will commence on 19 January and it will go on till 22 January. The e-commerce platform also unveiled a few discounts and offers that will be available during the sale.

You can get up to 10 percent instant discount on ICICI Bank credit cards and Kotak Mahindra Bank credit and debit cards, during this three-day sale.

Here are some smartphones that will be available on discount during this Flipkart's Republic Day sale:

Redmi 8A

Launched in September last year, the Redmi 8A (review) comes at a starting price of Rs 6,499 for the 2 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant priced at Rs 6,499 and a higher variant with 3 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage at Rs 6,999. As per the preview, during this sale, the base variant will be selling at Rs 5,999, down by Rs 500.

Redmi 8A has a ridge back design at the rear. Image: tech2/Prashant

Redmi 8A comes in three colour variants — Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, and Sunset Red.

iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus

Apple's iPhone 7 will start selling at Rs 24,999 during this sale. Earlier Apple had slashed the prices of many iPhones, including pricing the iPhone 7 at Rs 29,900. Hence, the 32 GB variant iPhone 7 is getting a discount of Rs 500. The iPhone 7 Plus (review) will also be available on discount and will sell at a starting price of Rs 33,999.

Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

Realme 3

The Realme 3 (review) will be selling at a starting price of Rs 6,999 during the Flipkart sale. It was launched at a price of Rs 8,999 for the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant, and Rs 10,999 for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage model.

The smartphone comes in a Dynamic Black and a Radiant Blue colour options.

Apart from these, the company has also teased that the iPhone XS (review) will also be available on discount. Currently, it is selling at a starting price of Rs 62,999 for the 64 GB variant.

The Honor 9X (first impressions) will also go on its first sale on 19 January, during this offer period.

The company will be offering discounts of up to 80 percent on electronics and accessories and up to 75 percent off on appliances and TVs.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


