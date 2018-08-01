Wednesday, August 01, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 01 August, 2018 10:46 IST

Flipkart Plus loyalty program to take on Amazon Prime from 15 August: Report

The programme will include points that can be used for benefits like free or early delivery.

Flipkart is reportedly launching a new loyalty programme called Flipkart Plus, which will be basically like a premium account, that will win users additional benefits of free and early deliveries, early access to products, among other things.

Sounds a lot like Amazon Prime, right? It is. But Flipkart reportedly told ETTech that this program will not entail a membership fee, as opposed to how Prime is offered on a monthly or annual subscription.

Per the report, Flipkart Plus is scheduled to be launched on 15 August. Some of the benefits on the platform will apparently be based on loyalty points, also called ‘Plus Coins’. These Plus Coins are essentially digital currency, which the Flipkart Plus customers can increase with each order they place.

Flipkart logo. Image: Reuters

Flipkart logo. Image: Reuters

These digital coins will reportedly be redeemable on Flipkart, as well as some partner platforms like Hotstar, BookMyShow, Zomato, MakeMyTrip and Cafe Coffee Day.

“This is a customer-benefit programme rather than a loyalty programme. Potentially, any one of our 100 million customers can earn the coins and start unlocking benefits and rewards,” said Shaumyan Biswas, head of Flipkart Plus, marketing and ads.

Back in 2014, Flipkart had once before also attempted at a loyalty programme, which was called ‘Flipkart First’. Within a year of its announcement, the programme died, and it is not even listed on the website any more.

