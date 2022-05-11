Wednesday, May 11, 2022Back to
Nothing announces a retail partnership with a major e-commerce platform in India

Nothing becomes the latest smartphone manufacturer to get into a retail partnership with a major e-commerce platform. Their upcoming smartphone, Nothing Phone (1) will be available exclusively on Flipkart at the time of launch.


Mehul DasMay 11, 2022 12:44:23 IST

When he was with OnePlus, Carl Pei had almost perfected the concept of teaser campaigns around a smartphone launch. The manner in which he has been able to create hype around some of OnePlus’s earlier devices has ensured that the smartphone manufacturer would have ample brand value, even though they had no way to cater to the demand of their product. He has been adopting the same strategy with his latest venture at Nothing.

Nothing recently announced their sales partners for the upcoming Nothing Phone (1) across India and Europe. Over in the United Kingdom, Nothing will be partnering exclusively with a service provider called 02, and here in India, the smartphone manufacturing startup has partnered with Flipkart.

“From selling out ear (1) in under two minutes during our first Flipkart sale to breaking into the top three brands in the premium true wireless earbud segment in our debut quarter, we have demonstrated that India is excited for a new consumer tech brand to emerge from a stagnant industry,” said Manu Sharma, vice president and general manager of Nothing India while announcing the partnership.

He added, “We want to continue this successful partnership streak with our highly anticipated smartphone Nothing phone (1) which I am certain will disrupt the smartphone space as we know it.”

Carl Pei had previously confirmed that the Nothing Phone (1) will be powered by a Snapdragon SoC. Barring that, there are no confirmed details about the device as far as specifications are concerned. A rumour did surface a few days back which claimed that it would be getting the Snapdragon 778G SoC, 8GB RAM, a 4500mAh battery and a 6.43-inch FHD+ display, with support for a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+.

Meanwhile, Nothing has launched the beta version of the Nothing Launcher for all Android devices to give potential users a taste of how operating the device would feel and look like. the Nothing Launcher allows users to experience the underdevelopment Nothing OS which will be launched with the company's first smartphone later this year.

Users also get to see a new ‘How to Set Up’ page when you open Launcher for the first time. Apart from that, there’s also a Dropbox link to bonus wallpapers and ringtones in the launcher.

