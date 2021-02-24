Wednesday, February 24, 2021Back to
Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Poco announces offers on Poco M3, Poco M2 Pro and more

POCO M2 Pro (4 GB RAM/64 GB) that retails at a selling price of Rs 12,999 will be available for Rs 11,999.


FP TrendingFeb 24, 2021 16:37:45 IST

Poco has announced exciting offers on its unique range of products across mid-range and entry-level smartphones, ahead of the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. POCO fans can avail of no-cost EMI, instant cashback on POCO smartphones till 27 February, exclusively on Flipkart. During the sale, users can buy the POCO C3, POCO M2, POCO M2 Pro, and POCO X3 at discounted prices. Users with ICICI debit and credit card can avail additional 10 percent discount.

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Poco announces offers on Poco M3, Poco M2 Pro and more

Poco M3


Here are a few best deals on Poco smartphones available during the ongoing sale:

POCO X3

The POCO X3 (Review) (6 GB RAM/64 GB), with RealityFlow 120 Hz display that retails at a selling price of Rs 16,999 will be available for Rs 15,499 and can be bought for Rs 14,499 using the ICICI debit/credit card. Similarly, the POCO X3 (6 GB RAM/128 GB) and (8 GB RAM/128 GB) can be bought for Rs 15,499 and Rs 17,499, using the ICICI debit/credit card.

POCO M2 Pro

The POCO M2 Pro (Review) (4 GB RAM/64 GB), with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset and 33 W fast charging that retails at a selling price of Rs 12,999 will be available for Rs 11,999 and can be bought for Rs 10,999 using the ICICI debit/credit card. Similarly, the POCO M2 Pro (6 GB RAM/64 GB) and (6 GB RAM/128 GB) can be bought for Rs 11,999 and Rs 13,999, using the ICICI debit/credit card.

POCO M2

The POCO M2 (4 GB RAM/64 GB) that retails at a selling price of Rs 9,999 can be bought for Rs 8,999 and the while the 6 GB RAM/128 GB variant can be bought for Rs 9,999.

POCO C3

The budget segment, POCO C3 (3 GB RAM/32 GB) will be available at a starting price of  Rs 6,999 that can be bought at Rs 6,299 and the 4 GB RAM/64 GB variant can be bought for Rs 7,199 using ICICI debit/credit card.

