Flipkart's Mobile Bonanza sale kicked off in India today and will end on 11 April. Flipkart is giving discounts on many smartphones including Realme C12, Poco M3, iPhone 11 (Review), Realme 7 (Review), Moto G10 Power and more. For the unversed, Xiaomi will also host a Mi Fan Festival 2021 sale from 8 April to 13 April in India. Here are a few best deals on smartphones available during the ongoing Flipkart sale that you should consider before making a purchase.

Best deals on smartphones available during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale

Apple iPhone 11

iPhone 11 (Review) is currently available at a starting price of Rs 46,999, down by Rs 54,900. Hence, the smartphone is selling at a discount of almost Rs 8,000.

Realme C12

Realme C12 was launched in India at Rs 8,999 and is now selling at Rs 7,999 (3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage).

Poco X3

Poco X3 (Review) is now available at a starting price of Rs 14,999, down from Rs 16,999.

iPhone SE

iPhone SE (Review) was launched at a starting price of Rs 42,500 in India. On Flipkart, this variant will now cost you Rs 29,999.

Moto G10 Power

Moto G10 Power was launched at a price of Rs 9,999 in India. It is now selling at Rs 9,499, down by Rs 500.

Realme 7

Realme 7 (Review) was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 14,999. It is now available at Rs 13,499.

Poco M2 Pro

Poco M2 Pro (Review) 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is now selling at Rs 14,999, down from Rs 16,999.

iPhone XR

The base variant of the iPhone XR (Review) is available at Rs 39,999, down from 47,900. The iPhone still comes with a power adapter and EarPods.

iQOO 3

iQOO 3 (Review) was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 36,990. The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is now selling at Rs 24,990.

Asus ROG Phone 3

Asus ROG Phone 3 (Review) was launched at a starting price of Rs 49,999. This base variant is now available at Rs 41,999 on Flipkart.

Redmi 9 Prime

Redmi 9 Prime (Review) was launched at a starting price of Rs 9,999. The 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is now selling at Rs 9,499.

Realme Narzo 30A

Realme Narzo 30A (Review) is currently selling at a starting price of Rs 8,499, down from Rs 8,999.