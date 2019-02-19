Tuesday, February 19, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Flipkart 'Mobiles Bonanza' sale: Discount of up to Rs 8000 on Asus Zenfone 5Z and more

Asus Zenfone 5Z, Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Pro M1 gets up to Rs 8,000 off, 10 per cent instant discount

tech2 News Staff Feb 19, 2019 14:35:20 IST

Flipkart’s five-day Mobiles Bonanza sale has kicked off today. The smartphone sale which will run till 23 February brings discounts on a host of smartphones including Realme 2 Pro, Nokia 5.1 Plus, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Poco F1. Asus has partnered with the e-retailer as well to provide discount and offers on its range of handsets during the sale period.

Asus ZenFone 5Z gets a massive discount of Rs 8,000 during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale. Image: tech2 / Sheldon Pinto

Asus ZenFone 5Z gets a massive discount of Rs 8,000 during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale. Image: tech2 / Sheldon Pinto

Here is the list of deals on Asus smartphones that you can grab during the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale-

First up, Asus budget smartphone, the Zenfone Max Pro M1 will get a discount of Rs 1,500 and it will be available for Rs 8,999 for the 3 GB RAM model. The 4 GB RAM and 6 GB RAM versions will come for a discounted price of Rs 10,499 and Rs 12,499 respectively. The smartphone bundles complete mobile protection worth Rs 7,99.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 will be up for grabs at Rs 8,999 for the 3 GB RAM model and Rs 10,999 for the 4 GB RAM model. Similar to the Zenfone Max Pro M1, Asus has offered complete mobile protection on the M2 as well which is worth Rs 799.

Next up, Asus’ premium smartphone, the Asus Zenfone 5Z is getting a massive discount of Rs 8,000. The standard model with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage can be purchased at Rs 21,999. Meanwhile, the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant will be up for grabs at Rs 24,999. The high-end variant with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB version can be bought at Rs 28,999.
For a price nearly similar to the Poco F1 (base version), the Asus Zenfone 5Z (standard edition) offer does seem to be a good deal breaker given the premium phone features sturdy build quality and better imaging sensors as compared to the Poco phone.

Asus is offering discount on its entry-level handset, the Zenfone Lite L1 as well. The smartphone will be available at a discounted price of Rs 4,999 during the Flipkart sale.
Besides discount, all the mentioned Asus smartphones bundle 10 per cent instant discount on Axis Bank debit and credit cards. There is no cost EMI as well of 3 and 6 months tenure on leading credit, debit card and Bajaj Finance.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban centres?


Top Stories

latest videos

Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science

Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science
Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri
3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

also see

Flipkart

Flipkart 'Mobiles Bonanza' sale: Deals, discounts on Poco F1, Realme 2 Pro and more

Feb 18, 2019

Asus Zenfone 6

Leaked images of Asus Zenfone 6, 6 Pro emerge, reveal triple rear camera

Feb 08, 2019

Smartphones

Best phones under Rs 30,000 (Feb 2019): From Poco F1, Nokia 8.1 to LG G7 ThinQ

Feb 07, 2019

Asus TUF

Asus TUF FX705 laptop review: The perfect gaming laptop for the average gamer

Feb 06, 2019

NewsTracker

Sachin Bansal invests Rs 650 cr in Ola, move to give ride-hailing firm more ammo to compete with Uber

Feb 19, 2019

Amazon

Amazon grocery service returns in India following disruption from revised e-commerce rules

Feb 06, 2019

science

Healthcare & AI

AI in Healthcare: Why maternal & child healthcare is a priority focus area in India

Feb 19, 2019

Asteroid sample

Asteroid Ryugu to eat a bullet from JAXA's Hayabusa 2 probe on 22 February

Feb 19, 2019

Super Snow Moon

Super Snow Moon in India on 19 Feb: When and where to watch the lunar spectacle

Feb 19, 2019

Genetic Immunity

CRISPR gene editing could soon make us immune to influenza, HIV infection

Feb 18, 2019