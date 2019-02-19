tech2 News Staff

Flipkart’s five-day Mobiles Bonanza sale has kicked off today. The smartphone sale which will run till 23 February brings discounts on a host of smartphones including Realme 2 Pro, Nokia 5.1 Plus, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Poco F1. Asus has partnered with the e-retailer as well to provide discount and offers on its range of handsets during the sale period.

Here is the list of deals on Asus smartphones that you can grab during the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale-

First up, Asus budget smartphone, the Zenfone Max Pro M1 will get a discount of Rs 1,500 and it will be available for Rs 8,999 for the 3 GB RAM model. The 4 GB RAM and 6 GB RAM versions will come for a discounted price of Rs 10,499 and Rs 12,499 respectively. The smartphone bundles complete mobile protection worth Rs 7,99.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 will be up for grabs at Rs 8,999 for the 3 GB RAM model and Rs 10,999 for the 4 GB RAM model. Similar to the Zenfone Max Pro M1, Asus has offered complete mobile protection on the M2 as well which is worth Rs 799.

Next up, Asus’ premium smartphone, the Asus Zenfone 5Z is getting a massive discount of Rs 8,000. The standard model with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage can be purchased at Rs 21,999. Meanwhile, the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant will be up for grabs at Rs 24,999. The high-end variant with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB version can be bought at Rs 28,999.

For a price nearly similar to the Poco F1 (base version), the Asus Zenfone 5Z (standard edition) offer does seem to be a good deal breaker given the premium phone features sturdy build quality and better imaging sensors as compared to the Poco phone.

Asus is offering discount on its entry-level handset, the Zenfone Lite L1 as well. The smartphone will be available at a discounted price of Rs 4,999 during the Flipkart sale.

Besides discount, all the mentioned Asus smartphones bundle 10 per cent instant discount on Axis Bank debit and credit cards. There is no cost EMI as well of 3 and 6 months tenure on leading credit, debit card and Bajaj Finance.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.