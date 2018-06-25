Monday, June 25, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 25 June, 2018 15:44 IST

Flipkart is teasing the launch of what could be the ASUS ZenFone 5z smartphone

The notch-bearing Asus Zenfone 5Z sports a large 6.2-inch FHD display with an aspect ratio of 19:9.

Asus announced its flagship smartphone, the Zenfone 5Z, back in February at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Close to four months later, the company might finally be thinking about launching the smartphone in India.

The Asus ZenFone 5Z was launched globally back in February. Image; Asus Global

There has not been any official word yet, but e-commerce giants Flipkart have begun teasing the launch of a new flagship smartphone which may very likely be the Asus Zenfone 5Z. Flipkart has not stated which smartphone is being teased here and is yet to reveal images of the smartphone, but as per a report by GSMArena, the stripe on the teaser page is quite similar to that of the stock wallpaper found on the Zenfone 5Z.

The teaser on Flipkart. Image: Flipkart

The notch-bearing Asus Zenfone 5Z sports a large, 6.2-inch IPS LCD full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and is globally available in three variants — 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage, a 6 GB RAM variant with 128 GB storage and the top of the line 8 GB RAM variant with 256 GB storage.

Like most 2018 flagships, the 5Z features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and comes with a dual-camera setup. The camera upholstery comprises a 12 MP + 8 MP sensor setup with f/1.8 and f/2.4 apertures and 1.4 micron pixel size. Sadly, there is no mention of OIS for videographers, but we do get gyro-based EIS. Asus throws in a 3,300 mAh battery into the phone with support for fast charging.

The back of the Asus Zenfone 5Z features a fingerprint scanner and a dual-camera setup. Image: Asus Global

As far as connectivity goes, we get WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, WiFi Direct, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS and a micro USB port. The fingerprint scanner is located on the back and the phone runs on Asus' ZenUI 5.0 built on top of Android Oreo.

There is no word on the price of the phone yet, but we do expect Asus to try and have OnePlus and Vivo in its crosshairs when it launches the Zenfone 5Z.

